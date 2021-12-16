Protecting your eyes, for less

As the year comes to an end, we’re starting to look ahead, deciding our new year resolutions about professional and personal life. More often than not, we’re focused on striving for the next promotion, looking for a new job, or earning extra income. We may even plan to be more mindful of our physical and mental health in the new year, scheduling check-ups with our doctors and dentists. But how often do we consider our eye health?

The eyes are the most complex organ in our body, helping us to see and express ourselves. Up to 80% of what we learn is through our eyes, and sight is the sense people fear losing the most, yet many of us don’t know how to look after them. According to a study by Access Economics, over 2 million people in the UK are living with sight loss that is severe enough to have a significant impact on their daily lives. Over half of this sight loss is avoidable if we take care of our eyes.

As a knock on effect of hybrid working, our eyes are working over-time, exposed to digital screens for a longer duration than ever before. It’s important to reflect on the impact that this has on us, our health and our personal lives. Do you find yourself struggling to switch off when working from home? Are you setting boundaries for screen time? Are you using reduced commute time to work instead? Constant concentration on digital screens can lead to Computer Vision Syndrome, which describes a group of vision problems related to eye strain, eye dryness and age-related degeneration.

If you’ve been experiencing blurry vision, squinting, headaches and general eye strain, these could all be signs that you need glasses. It’s advised to have an eye exam every 1 to 2 years, which will determine your general eye health and whether you require prescription glasses for vision correction. Once you have got your prescription, you may want to consider shopping for glasses online .

Depending on your lifestyle, you may look for a blue light blocking coating if you spend over a few hours every day working, watching, reading or studying from a digital screen. Blue light coatings or blue light glasses specifically aim to limit the blue light rays (emitted from digital screens) from reaching your eyes, by creating a ‘fort-like’ barrier. These days, it’s impossible to imagine your day without checking emails on the go or participating in another Zoom call. This makes blue light glasses an effective solution to keeping your eyes healthy, without changing your lifestyle.