Security industry entrepreneur returns business to place where her grew up

A highly successful security industry entrepreneur is set to bring back jobs and future prosperity to the area where he grew up.

Following the founding of his own technology-driven security business, Safer Scotland, in 2016, Ryan Clark, is scheduled to open its 6,000 square feet headquarters at Kelburn Industrial Park, Port Glasgow, early in 2022.

The company’s new premises is currently being upgraded at a cost of £500,000 to a bespoke 12,000 square feet facility incorporating a state-of-the-art CCTV monitoring station, manufacturing/assembly, and administration space.

In addition, while four people from Inverclyde have already been recruited, significantly more new jobs for local people are planned as a result of the ambitions of Ryan, and his highly experienced senior management team.

The new premises, which will accommodate a staff of 35, will permit the company, part of the Safer Security Group, to make good on its immediate growth plan which includes the doubling of turnover to £4m in the coming year, with £8m and £10m projected for succeeding years.

Currently, the business is on a major recruitment drive across the UK to service new contract wins from Inverness to London.

Ryan said: “We are delighted now to be based firmly in Inverclyde. We are currently fitting out the new premises with state-of-the-art facilities which will include a mezzanine floor to take our total available space up to 12,000 square feet and expect to be fully operational by March next year.

“Our most immediate priority will be the launch of our new Safer PODS product range, which will catalyse our growth. They are being tested on site with customers just now and so far, have performed extremely well.

“Safer Security Group’s strengths until now have been in construction, void property protection and rail, and we will aim to move swiftly into new markets in sectors such as roads and highways and national infrastructure protection.”

Safer Security Group is accredited with the Security Industry Authority and has been employed on hundreds of flagship projects for construction, civil engineering, and corporate clients across Scotland. It also provides security guards, key holding and other security services.