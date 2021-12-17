A football fan ordered a portion of chips and cheese at Billingham Town’s stadium in Wynard, Stockton-on-Tees, last week but was shocked by what was served up.

They shared images online showing a handful of chips with two slices of un-melted processed cheese plonked on top in a polystyrene container.

The customer paid £2 for the unappealing snack that has left social media users saying they would be sick if they had to eat it.

Twitter page Footy Scran posted the images online last week after being sent the images from the fan.

They wrote: “Cheesy chips at Billingham Town FC. £2”

The post received over 300 likes and 400 comments from shocked viewers.

Christopher Grayell said: “No nonsense. Been there for an FA cup match.”

Louise Hawkins said: “That should be a crime!”

Nick Button said: “Don’t tell me you’ve been anywhere near this s***e.”

Sophie Margetts said: “If someone served me these cheesy chips I’d throw up.”

Chasse Jerson said: “Could you imagine being served this at a football game.”

And Nicki Vincent said: “Not sure they’ve got the hang of cheesy chips yet.”

Many football grounds around the United Kingdom have featured on Footy Scran.

The page highlights the good, the bad, and the simply revolting looking meals that have been served up at different football stadiums.