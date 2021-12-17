FOOTBALL fans have been left shocked after discovering Arsenal’s stadium charging over £18 for a cheeseburger and chips.

A visitor, who wishes to remain anonymous, couldn’t believe his eyes when he spotted the burger prices at Arsenal’s Emirates stadium in Holloway, London.

The shocked customer took a photo of his double cheeseburger with bacon alongside a side of chips – which cost him £18.05 without even buying a drink.

A photo of the club’s menu shows the customer’s burger listed at £14.30 and fries priced at £3.75.

The burger price includes two beef patties, double American cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, gherkins and chipotle mayonnaise.

The football supporter shared images of his meal with Twitter page Footy Scran yesterday, saying: “Double cheeseburger and chips at Arsenal.

“Costs £18.05 (added photo for proof because we didn’t even believe it at first).”

The post has attracted over 4,700 likes and over 600 comments about the eye-watering price.

@mbro1 said: “F**k me, who cooked it? Gordon Ramsay? Salt Bae? Also is the cow gold plated or something? F**k me, those prices aren’t steep, they’re vertical.”

@SidNancy11 said: “For £18.05 I want to be eating that in the dressing room, listening to the halftime team talk before heading up to my heated seat in the director’s box.”

@Rob_75 said: “Someone saw the price and still f*****g paid it.”

@BagshotPhilbo said: “The reason they do it is because they know people will pay for it. Attention all football fans: Please eat something before you go to the match!”

@danielcox194 said: “Not surprised considering you need to take out a mortgage to buy a season ticket down there. Scandalous place.”

And @Silkyremontada joked: “You would think for this price we’d actually be good on the pitch.”

Speaking today, the anonymous supporter said: “It was the first time I’ve gone for double bacon cheese with chips due to the extortionate price.

“I have treated myself to the £11.80 cheeseburger before which is just as much of a rip off.

“The burger was pretty burnt. I had also already had dinner at home – homemade pesto pasta for a total price of probably £1.50 which seems like a bargain now.

“Chips for £3.75 I will say is a good price, you get lots and they’re crispy – however you can’t get them on your own which has annoyed me for 11 years of sitting in those seats.

“That’s how they get you.”

Arsenal have previously been under fire for their highly-priced season tickets.

Ahead of the 2021 season, it was revealed that Arsenal were the Premier League team charging the most for a season ticket – with the cheapest available being £891.

In comparison, a season ticket at Chelsea – another London based team and Arsenal’s rivals – cost £595, almost £300 less.