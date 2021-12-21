A PRANKSTER used Deliveroo to drop off a selection of wine and cheese to 10 Downing Street ahead of the emergency Cabinet meeting.

Simon Harris’ order of four bottles of Pinot Grigio and three snack packs of Dairylea Dunkers was accepted at the gates of Downing Street yesterday.

The 38-year-old timed the £40 delivery to arrive just over an hour before the Cabinet meeting was due to begin.

The social media manager used the food delivery app to poke fun at the recent allegation of the Government flaunting its own Covid-19 restrictions

The order allowed every person attending the meeting to enjoy a small glass of wine and a few individual dunkers each whilst discussing the Government’s approach to Omicron over the festive period.

The order was delivered at 12:50pm, with plenty of time to spare, so Simon tipped the rider £11.50; to ensure he was paid at least the London minimum living wage.

Simon took to Twitter when the order was delivered, writing: “Update: My delivery of ‘wine and cheese’ to Number 10 has safely arrived ahead of the 2pm Cabinet meeting.”

The post went viral, gaining over 1,700 likes in a few hours and receiving almost 500 retweets.

Some Twitter users found the jab at the Government hilarious, while others questioned the amount of money Simon was willing to spend on a joke that may not have even been accepted at the gates.

@jpcrafty said: “Disappointed you didn’t go for a more s*** wine like Echo Falls.”

@stephencgran wrote: “I do believe £5 Pinot Grigio is the perfect accompaniment to Dairylea Jumbo Tubes.

@karrrott commented: “Should make it into the building seeing as the two policemen at the door didn’t notice a party going on last year.”

@dsburnside replied: “Babybel is a far better pairing with Pinot.

“I expected better.”

Attending the meeting were some of the most senior MPs such as Boris Johnson, Dominic Raab, Rishi Sunak and Priti Patel.

It was believed that ahead of the meeting that members of the Cabinet were split on whether to impose new Covid-19 restrictions.

The decision was made to not bring in new measures ahead of Christmas.

Speaking today, Simon Harris said: “I wanted to make a satirical point with the most childish cheese imaginable.

“The Deliveroo process worked without any glitches or issues.

“It was just a normal address as far as they and the Co-op were concerned.

“All I had to do was call to say he was outside.

“I told him to leave it on the gate with staff or police.

“Shortly afterwards I received the notification that it had been delivered.

“The tip was the closest I could get to the London living wage of £11.05.

“Seemed fair, as it must have taken him the best part of an hour.”