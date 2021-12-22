A BIZARRE video shows brazen Scots hitching a lift by hanging on the back of a double decker bus.

The video snapped the two cheeky hitchhikers clinging to the back of a double decker bus in Leith, Edinburgh last week.

The two hooded characters casually chatted away whilst hanging side by side on to the back of the Lothian Buses MA1 Majestic Tour bus.

Both individuals are holding themselves up by putting a foot at the bottom of the registration plate whilst using their hands to grasp the top of the door to the engine.

One of the hooded hitchhikers, in a red jacket, looks back at the surrounding rush hour traffic on the busy Edinburgh road.

As the bus makes a slight acceleration the man in the red coat loses his footing for a brief moment before regaining his loose balance.

The pair take a moment to rest with their feet on the road before jumping back on as the bus continues to make its way down the choc-o-block street.

Speaking today, an Edinburgh resident who snapped the bizarre footage but wished to remain anonymous said: “The first thing that I saw was the bus moving past me on the left lane.

“As the bus went by me the two guys jumped on to the bus as it was going only about 4 or 5mph.

“I think a pedestrian must have said something to them, because they suddenly turned their heads to the left and started swearing and giving them the finger.

“After that, they were actually pretty chilled out, they just seemed to be chatting away to each other, as if what they were doing was normal.”

“I was just pretty surprising, I have never seen anything like it.

“They were just so confident when they were doing it.

“It didn’t look like anyone on the bus had realised what they were doing.

“In the end I think they got off after about a minute or so.

“They seemed to get bored when the bus got stuck at a red light.”