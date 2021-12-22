A 200-year-old former manse steeped in Scottish history is up for sale for over £750,000.

Quarrelwood is an 18th-century B-listed Covenanters’ Manse boasting an adjoining octagonal former chapel, gardens, paddock and woodland.

Located in Lochar, Dumfries and Galloway, the location was a sacred spot for Covenanters in the 18th century providing privacy and safety for the followers of Richard Cameron.

Cameron was killed in a battle with Charles II’s army, but his followers ‘the Cameronians’ continued to meet at the historic site.

After many years of open-air worshipping, their church was built in 1798. Quarrelwood was then used as a place of worship until around 1825. In 1969 the manse and chapel were rebuilt as a family home.

The present owners acquired the property in 2009 and have made many changes whilst trying to retain the original features. The former chapel is now a drawing room with a floor to ceiling bookcase.

Quarrelwood was extended in 2014 to create an open plan dining kitchen, and a large utility room.

It is situated in an elevated position with views over the Nith Valley to the west and towards Criffel and the Lake District to the south.