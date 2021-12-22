The Lake of Menteith Hotel has been sold to Karma Group.

Drysdale and Company successfully sold the property to the Bali-based international hotel and resort company for an undisclosed price.

Karma Group purchased the leasehold interest on the 18-bedroom hotel in the Trossachs. Adding to their portfolio of over 40 hotels across the world.

The hotel is the global company’s first purchase in Scotland.

Drysdale and Company were appointed by Fleming Homesteads to find a buyer for their leasehold interest in the hotel after having operated in the business for over 17 years

Stuart Drysdale of Drysdale and Company said: “After a short marketing campaign we were able to set a closing date due to the high levels of interest and seven offers were received, reflecting the unique opportunity the Lake of Menteith hotel presented.

“Our client, Ian Fleming, has established the business as a quality destination venue for locals and visitors to the area, many of whom use the hotel as a base to explore the wider area around Loch Lomond and Aberfoyle.

“We wish Karma Group all the best with their latest acquisition which highlights the optimism and drive that existing operators have in the Scottish hospitality market as we move into 2022 and beyond.”

John Spence from Karma Group said: “We’re delighted to be able to introduce our latest Karma Group property in time for Christmas: Karma Lake of Menteith is a delightful lakeside residence, nestled in a tiny Scottish hamlet in the rolling Perthshire countryside, just an hour from Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“This is our first property in Scotland and one that captures all the rural charm, timeless traditions and warm hospitality of this historic and beautiful land.

Karma Group look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy hospitality in a central location overlooking the lake of Menteith and rolling hills of the Trossachs.