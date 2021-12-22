Top travel tips in the winter

Winter Travel Tips That May Come in Handy

Whether you’re looking for a winter adventure or a change of temperature completely, there is a lot to be said for a winter break. Not only can you get to see new places or revisit your favourites, but you defy the cold and beat the winter blues either through escaping it or embracing it.

To that end, let’s take a look at some winter travel tips that may come in handy.

Research and Expand Your Options

Take the time to research a few destinations. You’ll find hidden gems, you may save a few quid, and overall have a better holiday.

With this in mind, consider:

Is your chosen destination suitable for the kind of holiday you want? Yes, a winter resort may offer skiing but does it offer it at your level, for example. Is the castle you’re taking the kids to open. A little research ensures there is no disappointment when you get there.

How are you going to get there? If you're flying it is all fairly straightforward. That said, how are you getting from the airport to where you are staying especially if it is a little remote.

Check the weather. If you’re escaping the cold make sure that is the sun is shining at your chosen destination. Conversely, if you’re going to spend time on the piste then you’ll need to know that the weather is going to be suitable. Again, if you’re going for a winter adventure where you’re going for long walks or climbing hills and mountains, you want to make sure you’re not going to be stranded in bad weather.

Pack for the weather. If you’re going to a new place, ensure you bring the right clothing. This is especially important if you’re planning to hike mountains or go to an especially cold country such as Iceland.

Suitable for your group. Lastly, research should give you a good indication of whether the holiday you have planned is suitable for your group. Especially important if you have kids.

Covid-19 Protocols

If you’re going overseas it is a good idea to check the Covid-19 measures in that country. No two countries are the same in this regard although measures tend to be standard across the world. Nonetheless, knowing what is expected of you will make your holiday that little bit easier.

Also, depending on how concerned you are about Covid-19 you may want to see aspects such as infection rates and so on and so forth before you go. This may also impact what is open and closed.

With this in mind, you really may want to go by private flight. Countries such as Switzerland are truly amazing in winter.