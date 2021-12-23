Three ways to keep your business energy efficient

The article is sponsored.

There are several reasons why it is wise to improve the energy efficiency of your business. The obvious benefit is that reducing energy usage will also reduce the energy bill. Therefore, it can save you and your business money while also improving your competitiveness.

A lower energy demand should also lead to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. This, of course, would make a very important contribution to climate protection as well as the decarbonization of the economy.

Are you interested in contributing to improved air quality, reduced health impacts, and lower environmental impacts by making your business more energy efficient? Here are a few ideas as to how you can do that.

Pay attention to the light

There is an old myth saying that you use more electricity if you turn the lights on and off all the time. This is not true. Therefore, a quick and easy way to be more energy efficient is simply turning off the lights when they are not needed. This includes when a meeting room is empty or when the last employee leaves the office at the end of the day.

Switching to LED can also make a small but important difference. Not only do LEDs last longer – they also use less energy. Another option could be to install occupancy sensors. These work great in rooms such as individual offices, lunchrooms, or conference rooms, which are not in constant use.

Optimize your equipment

Especially larger appliances use more energy. This, however, does not mean that you can’t find a cheaper and more energy efficient option. More and more businesses are starting to value being energy efficient as well as limiting their impact on the environment. For this reason, many manufacturers are starting to offer energy efficient products.

For example, does your business use machines such as industrial centrifugal fans ? This sort of large equipment could easily use more energy than you’re even realizing. By finding a manufacturer that offers energy efficient options, you could potentially save yourself money while doing the environment a favor.

Control the temperature

There are many benefits to your heating, venting, and air conditioning equipment and system. However, there are also other factors to consider in order to optimize your equipment. Controlling the temperature can actually be a great way to save energy.

It might be tempting to set the thermostat to a warmer temperature during the winter and a cool temperature during summer. However, there is no reason to waste unnecessary energy on keeping the temperature either too cold or too hot. Instead, aim for a nice and comfortable temperature – and change it to a slightly less comfortable setting when the office is unoccupied.

To avoid any temptation, you could choose to install a locking device on the thermostat. This way, you can maintain the desired temperature – and thereby become more energy efficient.