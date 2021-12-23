What Are Leadership Skills?

“Leadership” term, when used, brings a variety of images to our mind. It can be a political leader trying to pursue a passionate and personal cause; it can be an explorer who cuts the path in the jungle for his group to follow him behind; it can be an executive who is developing a company’s strategy to become the best among his competitors. Leadership is the process of helping themselves and others to do the right thing and to set a direction to do the right thing.

In the business world, an individual’s leadership skills consist of the capabilities and strengths they demonstrate while overseeing processes, leading initiatives, and guiding their employees to achieve goals. This skill is considered an extremely essential component while positioning executives to make righteous decisions regarding an organization’s goals and mission. It helps in allocating the company’s resources properly to achieve directives.

Top 10 leadership skills

Inspiring Motivation

When we talk about being a successful leader, a leader needs to motivate the people around them to achieve their goal by going a little extra mile. To attain such a result, he must simply encourage his people verbally. He can do this by offering his team members tangible rewards or by giving more responsibilities or sometimes with physical rewards. The key to maintaining high motivation among your team members by better autonomy and productive work.

Positivity

A stressful environment never favors the growth of the company. The workplace should have a positive ambiance while working. The leader should possess excellent skills of friendliness and empathy and the ability to manage conflicts and stress effortlessly.

Communication

While considering vital elements of good leadership, he must possess exceptional communication skills. He should be open to discussing problems, solving issues, or creating objectives with the team. In addition to chairing team meetings, giving persuasive presentations, and liaising with clients effectively, the leader will also need to lead group interactions.

Delegation

A good leader is aware of the fact that delegating work is vital than taking it all on themselves to have successful projects. Delegating work among the employees or team members also helps the leader to identify their strengths and weaknesses. The task will be completed as a team, rather than in isolated components, by using expectations, performance, and resources.

Trustworthiness

It is extremely important to be a trustworthy leader so that your team members do not feel uncomfortable or unwilling to approach you. They should believe in a leader’s integrity to have honesty and accountability within the entire workplace.

Building Bonds

It may not be interpreted as making good bonds with your staff. You have to be lenient with them, but the rapport you share with your staff should be such that it should reflect in their working efficiency. A bond has to be such that the staff should be free enough to share their concerns or grievances with the team leader, which would build a cohesive and more efficient team providing better results for the organization.

Some leaders will say that they do not need to be loved in the workplace. This may be true, but to build a cohesive and more engaged team, great leaders need to learn the skills for building good working relationships in the workplace. It is not necessary to be appreciated by everyone in the workplace, but you have to be skilled enough to maintain a healthy working ambiance for the staff. If the team is engrossed with their work and has complete job satisfaction, it would result in getting high respect and regards as a good team leader.

Swiftness and Flexibility

In the ever-growing demands in the competitive world, leaders are highly expected to adapt to the working patterns of the organization at the earliest. The flexibility to adopt the new patterns of working style with great agility and speed is the key to success for an excellent leader. The comfort zones have to be compromised, and the leaders along with their staff have to come up with new ideas, acclimating to new reforms laid by the organization. This skill can be mastered with a few management classes as well. Exploring new horizons out of the comfort zone leads to the development of new technologies and innovation, which further enhances the creative ability of the staff members.

Administration

The role of a leader is to make a call concerning various projects assigned to him. This involves a lot of responsibility and needs critical decision-making skills. The decision thus arrived at depends greatly on the team’s future in the organization as analytic decisions may affect the company on a big scale that needs to be well thought of and with proper research and analysis.

There may be times when the leaders are supposed to take a call with not much time in hand, here comes the experience that would determine their true potential in critical times concerning their administrative prowess. The leader has to understand that a lot is at stake before arriving at a particular decision, his team members who rely on him may be impacted positively or negatively by that one decision made by him.

Decisions involving an element of risk have to be discussed with the team members and the staff has to be taken in confidence before any concrete proposal.

Dispute management

In an organization where many staff members comprise many members, disputes are bound to happen. It is observed that 25% of a leader’s time is spent on solving disputes in an organization. A dispute may negatively impact the working ambiance of the organization, which needs to be addressed and solved out at the earliest. An unhealthy working atmosphere may hamper the efficiency of an organization.

A dispute may be between the internal employees within the organization, or they may be even with contractors, suppliers, or even with the competitors. The leader should be skilled enough to resolve these issues as soon as possible, which provides a favorable outcome for the organization. Properly and timely dealing with the conflicts may even turn out to be positive. Having foresight concerning dealing with such issues and resolving them at the earliest would provide a smooth and swift working experience that all the employees of the organization could enjoy.

Regularity

This may be termed one of the very important etiquette that a good leader should possess. Regularity concerning many things like treating the staff members without being partial, not carrying a prejudiced view, and always treating them in a fair manner. Favoritism should be highly discouraged, and the peak should be one’s hard work and not by manipulation or recommendation.