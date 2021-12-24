How fraudsters use your personal information for loan frauds

Digital technology and internet communications have improved our lives in ways we couldn’t even imagine. So many different actions can now be conducted on the internet, quicker, simpler and definitely more convenient than before, from the simplest things like booking a hairdresser appointment, to buying a car or even getting a loan. Due to the pandemic, we had to embrace digital technology and the internet more than ever as the various government restrictions and imposed lockdowns forced us to stay inside.

Large number of businesses had to undergo digital transformation before they planned and quickly transfer their entire business operations to the internet in order to stay competitive and reach their customers. While for individuals this meant remote working, studying from home, online shopping and even in some occasions conducting virtual doctors appointments. Just a few decades ago, that would be unimaginable. One of the most significant progress has happened in the way we deal with our finances, from online banking becoming a norm to ease of taking out loans with just a few clicks.

But, the advances of digital technology have also introduced the threats of cyber attacks especially in the financial area. Fraudsters constantly think of new ways in which they can conduct their malicious actions for financial gains, and the internet has made it easier than ever. For example, with a few bits of your personal information cyber criminals could take over your account and change your contact information so you don’t even notice it before it is too late, they can even open a credit card account in your name or request a loan with your personal information. There are endless ways in which you might be targeted by fraudsters abusing payday loans.

What is loan fraud?

Loan fraud happens when a fraudster opens a loan using your personal information, takes the money and leaves you to deal with the aftermath. This is surprisingly easy to accomplish as many loaning agencies don’t require a large amount of your personal data in order to approve the loan as they are dealing with relatively small amounts. Payday loans can be the perfect solution for someone trying to fix their short-term money problems but they can’t go through the standard channels due to the poor credit card history or some other issue. But the fact it makes it easy for anyone to open a loan, just shows how easy it is for fraudsters.

Since they require only basic information in their lending application process, fraudsters can use stolen confidential data such as your Social Security number or your personal banking information and quickly get a loan. Thieves can open these types of loans on multiple platforms, racking up a rage debt and ruining your credit card score in the process. And this is not limited to the individuals, tech-savvy fraudsters have also been stealing from the government’s Covid pandemic relief programs by setting up accounts with stolen business owner’s identities and applying for loans.

The worst thing with loan fraud is finding out if someone has been using your data for fraud, for example to illegally open loans. In most cases the first time the victim figures out anything is when they notice unauthorized transactions from a loan company on their bank statements or even when they start receiving mail asking them to pay a fee for a loan they never took out. By that time, the fraudster could have taken out thousands of dollars worth of loans, and left only problems for unsuspecting victims.

How to protect yourself from these frauds?

It doesn’t matter how safe you think you are, you can always become a victim which is why you need to take all the steps possible to protect yourself and your bank account. Managing your finances in a responsible manner by being vigilant in checking your bank transactions regularly can make a difference between spotting those activities quickly and stopping them immediately or dealing with disastrous aftermath months later. Additional step you need to take is to make sure you protect your personal data by keeping them confidential and not revealing it to anyone but also by setting stronger passwords for all of your accounts as they are doors to your life.