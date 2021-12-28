How is Scotland Using Tech Hubs to Secure Its Future Economy?

Throughout history, Scotland has been the land of innovation and invention. From Alexander Graham Bell inventing the telephone to James Watt with the steam engine, the country is continuing to lead the way in modern work through technology.

In fact, there are over 2,500 start-ups in Scotland and there are a lot of opportunities for jobs, which is something that is important right now. It is somewhere you want to be in the UK if you have an interest in working in tech or want to start your own company. Let’s take a closer look at how Scotland is using tech hubs to secure its future economy.

Edinburgh the Place for Tech

Edinburgh is a popular tourist destination and is known for being the capital of Scotland. Millions of people visit each year to enjoy festivities and to explore what the city has to offer. But, the city is more than that; it is also one of the best places for tech in the UK.

In particular, this is one of the only places you will find that has higher median salaries for tech than in London. This means that you can enjoy having a high paid job in the capital and much higher than other places in the UK. The IT and software industry is growing at a huge rate despite the events of the world in the last few years. It is forecasted to keep growing in the years that follow, which is certainly going to be good for Scotland’s economy.

There is no doubt that people are more interested in technology than ever before. You are using it every day without realizing, taking for granted the convenience and fun it can bring to your life. Either way, this all takes tech innovation and it may even have happened right here in Scotland.

Tech Hubs Are Emerging

Do you know what is meant by the term ‘tech hub’? This is a community or environment that is created to help young technology companies grow and be successful. This is exactly the type of space that is being created in Scotland and it is one of the best places to come if you want to start a tech company.

There are going to be certain areas of Scotland where you will find high numbers of tech hubs. Of course, this is going to include Edinburgh. But, other major cities in the country are on the list. This includes Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen. In particular, the top city for start-ups is known to be Edinburgh. This is alongside Glasgow being home to the largest tech investment hubs.

Therefore, based on these findings, if you want to start a business, Scotland can be a good place to go. What’s more, even if you are looking for a job in tech, you are more likely to find a good-paying job in Scotland too. Of course, having a lot of tech hubs is fantastic for Scotland. This is going to be a real boost to the economy. The tech hubs that are created will bring people to the country and young companies that can be successful. The tech industry is already thriving in the country and with the growth that is predicted over the next few years, this is likely to keep getting better and better. The growth is predicted to be three times the national average when it comes to tech.