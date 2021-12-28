SCOTS Olympic swimmer Hannah Miley shares an adorable training moment with her dog.

The 32-year-old took a video yesterday of her dog Poppy after teaching it to play table tennis, joking that she’s training her for Paris 2024.

Miley, from Inverurie, Aberdeenshire filmed her dog sitting waiting for instruction.

Off camera, the double Commonwealth Games champion can be heard saying: “Poppy, take the bat.”

Without hesitation, the adorable dog turns towards the table tennis bat that is positioned behind her and picks it up in her mouth.

Poppy stood in position, wagging her tail rapidly as Miley says: “good girl.”

She is told to wait, before the swimmer throws a table tennis ball towards the bat.

The ball hits the bat in the dog’s mouth and bounces off out of the view of the camera.

The cute video was posted to Twitter by Miley, writing: “What do you reckon, Paris 2024 in table tennis?

“Might need to practice moving our feet a bit more.”

The post has received dozens of likes, after it was posted yesterday evening.

This is not the first time that the Olympian has posted videos of herself training her dog to do human-like tricks.

During the pandemic, she began training Poppy to help improve and maintain her mental health.

The dog’s first new trick of this sort was learning to read.

The Scots dog owner filmed her doing tricks that she had to read from cards.

Miley was part of two impressive Scotland swimming teams that won 7 and 10 medals, respectively, in the Commonwealth Games in 2010 and in 2014.

She picked up a gold in the individual medley at both Games in New Dehli and in Glasgow.