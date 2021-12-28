The Best London Locations for an Office

Whether you’re relocating to London or looking for a new office space in the capital and don’t know where to start, you’re in the right place. London is a big city, with lots of different areas that are better suited to some industries than others. So picking a London office location is a precise science. It’s not as simple as picking the first business building you come across.

A lot of factors go into your choice of office, with location being just one of them alongside things like amenities, accessibility and event capacity. But right now, we’ll focus on location. Read on to discover the best London office locations.

Shoreditch

Shoreditch is a business hub for businesses in any area that is up and coming, tech-focused and young. So this area is perfect for you if your business counts as any one of these:

Startup

Tech company

Fashion house

It’s a cultural hub of innovation, creativity and flair, so any businesses that pride themselves on any of these things will want to have their office in this part of East London. To make the most of this area, you’ll want to find office space in Aldgate, Hoxton, Old Street or Liverpool Street!

London Bridge

London Bridge is just one small part of The City, which is also known as the financial and economic hub of London. You’ll find huge names in the finance world here, so if you’re a large corporation operating in the financial or corporate sectors, you’ll want to be in this area.

You can look for offices in and around London Bridge to make sure that you’re in the right place to establish your company and keep up with your peers in an ever changing and ever evolving world.

Soho

Whilst you might associate Soho with shops and bars, there’s also a huge business presence here too. With so many embassies in this part of the capital, any businesses working in the public sector or who have international ties will be attracted to this neighbourhood. So if you want to have an office space that merges two great elements of London, then Soho is a great place to house your business. You’ll be in good company too, with many big names in the business world choosing to locate their offices here too.

Battersea

If you want or need to base your business in South London, then Battersea is your best bet. Close to other business hubs like Waterloo, Battersea is a newcomer in terms of office space. The newly renovated Battersea power plant is set to create a whole new business hub on this side of the river, making it a great place to base your operations for the future of business in London.

Farringdon

Lastly, we have Farringdon. This area in North London is home to many businesses across different industries, making it a great allrounder in terms of office space. It’s suited to most industries, whether it’s retail, finance or public services.

And there you have it, some of London’s standout office locations. Happy office hunting!