The Ladbrokes Christmas Festival: Kempton Boxing Day Preview

Horse Racing enthusiasts receive their most valued Christmas gift on Boxing Day when ten meetings across the United Kingdom and Ireland take place.

The Kempton Ladbrokes Christmas Festival is a joyous event jampacked with festive cheer and will include three Grade 1 contests. The Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at 1:55 kicks off the elite-level races and features Bravemansgame and Ahoy Senor – Followed by the Christmas Hurdle at 2:30, where Epatante will attempt to defend her crown under the tutelage of Nicky Henderson – who’s notably seeking his tenth win in the race.

It could be a remarkable day for Henderson, who’ll be involved in the marquee event – the King George VI Chase at 3:05. However, Henderson’s Chantry House and Mister Fisher will face stiff competition when trainer Paul Nicholls hunts for his record thirteenth win.

King George VI Chase Top Five Betting Odds

Clan des Obeaux – 11/4 [3.75] +275

Minella Indo – 3/1 [4.00] +275

Frodon – 9/2 [5.50] +450

Chantry House – 11/2 [6.50] +550

Asterion Forlonge – 11/2 [6.50] +550

The spellbinding schedule of races at the Ladbrokes Christmas Festival is a treat. Still, most eyes will be focused towards Kempton Park Racecourse on December 26th at 3:05 pm, when the riveting renewal of the King George VI Chase commences.

The available betting odds at major sportsbooks present desirable prices on multiple strong runners. Still, it’s currently Clan des Obeaux who won this race in 2018 and 2019 that now leads the market at 11/4. Unlike last year when Obeaux placed in third, trainer Paul Nicholls has rested the horse in an attempt to maintain fresh legs.

All was not lost for the genius handler in Nicholls, who ran Frodon in the 2020 King George VI Chase to claim 1st place. At 20/1 twelve months ago, sportsbooks have naturally readjusted the defending champions odds and a 9/2 price tag, although respectable, is still showing how deeper the contest will be this time around. Saint Calvados will be Nicholls’s third and final entry, but a 323-day layoff raises concerns on this horse’s possible chance of victory.

Despite owning a trio of competent horses, trainer Nicholls makes the most compelling case this year. In my opinion, the duo of Chantry House and Mister Fisher offers the most intrigue and betting value.

Chantry House 11/2 & Mister Fisher 40/1

Seven Barrows trainer Nicky Henderson has previously won the three-mile contest on three occasions during his career. Horses Long Run (2010, 2012) and Might Bite (2017) rode Henderson’s name into the spotlight during the King George VI Chase. And this time around, the established trainer will run both Chantry House and Mister Fisher at Kempton Park on Boxing Day.

When discussing the importance of the Ladbrokes King George VI, Chase – Henderson said: “We’ve had some excellent days in the King George, we’ve won it and had some unlucky ones a few times, and to me, it’s the second most important classic chase of the season.

“It’s the classic for the first half of the season, so not surprisingly, it’s a race that everybody wants to win. It’s a race with terrific history; I can remember the days of Arkle, which makes me pretty ancient!”

Chantry House is a seven-year-old who owned a successful first campaign against more significant obstacles last term, taking home the Cheltenham Festival and the Randox Grand National Festival 1st place trophies.

Henderson commented: “He’s been terrific since his run at Sandown. It was a two-horse race, which proved nothing to anybody looking for a fault or anything. He went round in a very respectable time considering he was doing it on his own, so you couldn’t be happier with him, while he had a spin on a racecourse which really woke him up last week.”

Henderson will be double loaded in the Grade One contest with the underrated Mister Fisher ready to run. Notably, Mister Fisher got within a neck of 3rd favourite of the King George, Frodon, back at Sandown Park in April, so it’s surprising to witness a 40/1 price tag for this Sunday.

When asked about Mister Fisher, Henderson said: “It’s a pretty unorthodox preparation, I have to say. He’s very good, though, and he looked as though he had Frodon beaten at Sandown on the last day of last season, so there’s not a lot of difference between the two. I’ve always wanted to try him over three miles, but he needs to come through a gallop on Tuesday morning if he is to run. I know James and Jean Potter are keen to run, and if he works really well, he will run – and James Bowen will be on him.”

With a 40/1 price tag, placing a bet on Mister Fisher and Chantry House to win (11/2) is screaming value.

Elsewhere at the Ladbrokes Christmas Festival

Monday, December 27th, will see the festival come to a thrilling end with the Grade 2 Desert Orchid Chase (2:30). The alternative Grade 2 is the Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase that will run at 1:20.