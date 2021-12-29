FURIOUS parents have branded police “scumbags” after they politely pointed out the E-Scooter law.

Officers in the Dumfries and Galloway Police Division politely highlighted the law on E-Scooters this week, but have been met by rage from parents who shelled up to £730 on the new trend.

The product has been a best seller for kids and adults alike over Christmas, and cities have seen a rapid increase of people using them on pavements and on roads.

Three people have died this year using them, according to the Department for Transport.

The police division told the public that the electric scooters can only legally be used on private land, with the landowners permission.

In a post to Facebook this week, Dumfries and Galloway Police Division wrote: “You may have bought an E-Scooter as a Christmas present?

“Whilst E-Scooters are legally available to purchase, it is currently against the law to ride a privately owned E-scooter in any public place in the UK.

“This includes roads, pavements, parks, town centres or promenades.

“The only place a privately owned e-scooter can be used is on private land with the agreement of the land owner.

“E-scooters are currently classified as Personal Light Electric Vehicles (PLEVs), so they are treated as motor vehicles and are subject to the same legal requirements as any other motor vehicle, requiring insurance, a valid driving licence, and compliance with various construction and use requirements.”

The post has received over 2,100 shares, over 1,000 comments and over 350 likes.

Parents slammed the post made by the division on social media, thinking the law was absurd.

Jay Bonini said: “Scumbags out to ruin the kids Xmas, rats.”

Lorna Emily Helton wrote: “Yawn, had mine for 2 years, now have an e-cargo bike but totally allowed on the roads with it?

“Absolute farcical nonsense.

“Spend your time addressing actual issues.”

Michael Cosham replied: “But if it has pedals it’s ok?”

Jasmine Patterson commented: “Oh the horror, people wanting to have a bit of fun on a scooter.

“This is what you should be focusing on in the ‘crime’ world.”

Emma Hepburn said: “What a load of s***.

“There are worse things going on than wains having fun on an E-Scooter.”

Graham Watt added: “Why are they illegal?

“The government wants people to stop using cars and buses so much, so a nice electric scooter comes out and they think “let’s ban it”.

“What’s the difference between this and an electric bike?”

Jason Macdonald also said: “It must be so frustrating for the police in having to enforce these laws on people.

“With a world pushing towards more green energy things like these should be welcomed with open arms.

“They could be using their time and resources elsewhere but they have to stop people for in reality doing nothing wrong.”

The department of Transport published figures in November 2021, showing that three people had died and more than 700 been injured following accidents involving e-scooters in a year.

This included 131 pedestrians being hurt in Britain over 12 months.