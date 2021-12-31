9 tips for keeping your home safe and secure from burglars

The problem with burglars is that you can never truly stop them if they’re determined enough. However, you can make it incredibly difficult for them, forcing them to give in. The idea is to have multiple layers of security to not only put them off but catch them if they do fancy a try anyway. Below are the top 9 tips for keeping your home safe from burglars.

Locks

You’re going to want to invest in some impressive locks to act both as a visual and a physical deterrent. A weak door or other entry point gives thieves the perfect way in. Adding a better, or a second lock is a good idea to beef up your security. If they are still adamant that they want to give it a go anyway, a strong lock could make enou8gh noise to alert you and call the police before any theft takes place.

Lights

Having security lights that trigger by motion are a great idea for any property. If you have a shed or garage at the end of the garden, adding motion sensor lights is a good idea. Lights make it especially hard to hide. Especially if they’re paired with working CCTV. Lights will not only alert you, but also your neighbours if there is sketchy activity in the night.

Secure windows and doors

Even if you live in a ‘safe’ area, you should always invest in secure doors and windows. You should also make sure all doors and windows are locked and secure when leaving your home for short or long periods of time. A burglar only needs an entry point, and they have access to whatever they like. Do not give them the privilege of easy access.

Security system

A study showed that of the convicted burglars asked, 60% would avoid burgling a home that has working CCTV installed. A home security system not only offers you additional security, but also potential evidence if you do experience a home break in. A home security system such as CCTV is possibly the best investment you can make in terms of securing your home from potential thieves.

Hide valuables

It should go without saying you should hide your valuables. Things that are expensive, one of a kind, deeply sentimental or personal should always be hidden with extra precaution of a break in. Things like credit cards, passports and other important documents should be locked away somewhere only you know of. For larger valuables such as a motorbike or car, etc, necessary precautions should be taken, such as a secure garage.

Someone’s always ‘home’

If you’re worried about someone breaking in while you’re away at work or out for the day, you can make your home look as if someone is always there. Things such as leaving a pair of large men’s shoes by the door, having the TV playing, or a recording of a dog barking to ward off potential intruders. If you do have a dog however, they can act as good protection. A lot of burglars may not be keen on entering if there is a dog in the home.

Smart home system

If you spend a lot of time away from your home and want to keep an eye on things, it may be worth integrating a smart home security system. Simply link it all to an access control system that you can take with you anywhere and you can control the lights, cameras, and just about anything else in your home while you’re away. This gives you access to your home even when you’re away and means you can control things in your home to give the impression you’re still there, warding off potential burglars.

Lock away tools

If you have access to tools and Ladders in your home, make sure they are locked away when you are not using them. A skilled thief or opportunist thief may help themselves to your tools to get into your home and then help themselves to more of your goods.

Burglar alarm

Last but not least, burglar alarm installation should be at the very top of your to do list when combatting thieves. A burglar alarm is integral to good home security. Not only will it alert you of any dangers, but also your neighbours, and depending on your system, even the authorities. A burglar alarm is one of the best things you can buy to secure your home.

Individually, each of these components aren’t that great of a deterrent, however adding them all together creates an incredibly secure home. You can’t always stop a break in, so it is important to have layered security to prevent, deter and provide evidence if need be. The best security is a lot of it.