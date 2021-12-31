Finlock Gutter Lining Installation Process

Finlock gutters, which are also known as concrete gutters, are not very common, but they are still found on some homes across the UK. Finlock gutters were built on homes between 1950s-1970s as a substitute for other scarce materials (like steel) that were being used in the War effort.

The Process Explained:

Concrete gutters were first considered sturdy and reliable, however, as they age, they begin to break down and pose a lot of issues for homeowners, as well as consistent repairs and an expensive bill at the end of it. Finlock gutters require consistent repairs due to their porous nature. As they age, concrete gutters lose their waterproof abilities and allow water to seep through and cause damage to your gutter system and inside your home.

When concrete gutters fail, the issues will continue returning until the gutters are fixed properly. Some of the common problems caused by concrete gutters are listed below.

Cold/thermal bridging is an issue caused by failing gutters. This can be challenging in all weather conditions and can even affect your home’s energy consumption and how well your home insulates. When these problems arise, it can sometimes begin to impact the inside of your home and cause the wallpaper to peel away from the wall, damaging the beauty of your home.

Additionally, Finlock gutters can wear down and begin to sag which affects the beauty of your home and the guttering’s functionality. As well as potentially putting pressure on your windows.

Because Finlock gutters aren’t very good at draining water, the water remains in the gutter system for long periods of time and can cause issues with the fabric of the building which increases risk of mould and damp growth. In extreme cases, the water will cause a puddling effect and can attract pests or begin to collapse the guttering.

Lining failure. This is caused by water that has seeped through due to the failing of the gutters. It can be incredibly problematic and can lead to other damages. As such, it should be addressed immediately to avoid further costs.

Damp and mould can start to grow and cause further issues for the interior of your home. The damp and mould can grow substantially, causing the wallpaper to come away from the walls and potentially be an issue for your health.

To fix these issues, it is recommended to get all concrete gutter repairs you need to get your gutters back in working order, and then install a new waterproofing to prevent them from coming back. This is called Finlock gutter lining or concrete gutter lining.

The process of Finlock gutter lining is very simple:

Assess the gutters and make sure they’re in good enough shape to begin lining.

Remove all debris and other mess that has gathered in your gutter system.

Remove old concrete gutter lining as long as this will not damage the gutters.

Install the lining membrane. Tailor fit it to the gutters and ensure it all watertight

Done!

Concrete gutter repairs will not fix the issues with your gutters, and it is recommended to ensure they remain waterproof to avoid issues returning. For this reason, Finlock gutter lining is the best solution.