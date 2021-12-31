The different types of guttering materials used on homes

Different Types of Guttering

PVC Guttering – This guttering is done by using moulded plastic. This is a popular choice because they are nice to look at and very flexible, don’t lose shape and come in different colour options to suit your house.

PVC Guttering is often called “snap-fit or push-fit” because they can be connected easily, making them DIY friendly. The downside of PVC guttering is because of UV rays they become brittle and can not always handle a lot of weight pressure on them.

Metal Guttering – Metal guttering is a lot stronger and often used more for decorative purposes Metal guttering is more resilient to extreme weather conditions and light exposure. Unlike uPVC, when a ladder is leant upon it, the metal doesn’t get damaged.

The downside to them is they aren’t popular or common, so they can be pricey.

Cast Iron Gutters – Cast iron is a strong material for guttering because when installed properly can last a hundred years and suit any property design. The downside of using cast iron is they’re expensive to buy and maintain.

Another downside is that they’re heavier than uPVC and Iron gutters making it a 2-person job and scaffolding necessary. Every 5 years the iron needs to be painted over with bituminous paint, so they don’t rust.

Galvanised Steel Gutters – Galvanised steel gutters are more affordable and cost-effective than other metals. Galvanised steel contains the strength of cast iron, and they are light like uPVC. It can withstand thermal expansion and the harsh weather conditions in the UK.

In coastal areas, Galvanised steel gutters are necessities because they don’t corrode. The downside is, if not maintained, they can rust quicker and need special paint to protect them, which can be expensive.

Aluminium Gutters – Similarly to Galvanised steel, aluminium gutters are strong and light. However, the price of them can be costly. The life expectancy is 25 years and are easy to install from a fitter. The problem with aluminium gutters is that they can get dented easier from the placement of ladder or branches falling. Aluminium needs to be repainted every 10 years.

Copper Gutters – Copper gutters can change colour over time from brown or bronze to a green or blue colour due to oxidation. For Galvanised steel gutters oxidation can be a problem because the metal will corrode overtime and become weaker. Whereas, when copper oxidates the green, blue colour protects it from the elements helps to make the life expectancy longer.

When copper oxidates, it does not require as much maintenance and only occasional clean-up of the gutters to stay in working order. The downside to owning copper gutters is they are expensive and for many people, the copper changing colours is a disadvantage for people. When maintaining your gutters, if you do not want the colour change, maintaining them is a necessity, as when cleaning you get rid of the patina, which removes the natural protection against corrosion and UV rays.

Zinc Gutters – Zinc gutters are comparable to copper, as patina protects them from both natural elements like corrosion and UV rays. Although, patina doesn’t drastically change the colour of zinc gutters they do however change over time. The lifespan of the gutters is long-lasting and requires minimal maintenance. When zinc is exposed to air with high salt content this makes it less attractive for properties close to the coast.

The downside with owning zinc gutters is that they aren’t common and require special techniques to make them stronger.

Concrete Guttering

From 1950 – 1970, many homes in the UK had concrete guttering installed. Nowadays many homes still have concrete guttering, and due to this, their gutters fail because of lack of maintenance. This results in lining failure which creates cracks and weak points, making the perfect entry point for water.

Once the water has entered the gutters, this creates weaker points that result in damage towards the homes. This ranges from wall ties, internal plaster, and insulation. For the homeowner, this will be a costly expense and if left untreated can result in damp and dark stains.

Another reasoning for gutter failure is cold bridging. This is caused by water getting through the cracks and crevasses, which causes the water to stay dormant, resulting in internal damages. They can also fail due to bad weather. When the water freezes inside the gutter this makes the guttering system fail, this then ends up racking up an expensive bill for repairs. Lastly, due to poor workmanship, they can cause the gutters to sag making it harder to open and close windows and doors.