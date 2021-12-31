Things you should know about electrical safety check in the UK.

Electrical installations are bound to degenerate with time. When they decline, they can become dangerous to the occupants of the premises. Electrical installations ought to be regularly checked and inspected to ensure that they are in suitable conditions to avoid causing harm to occupants and visitors. The regular checks done on electrical installations to ascertain its safety is what is known as electrical safety check.

From June 2020, Landlords in the UK were required by law to conduct electrical safety checks on their properties every 5 years. This law was put in place to protect tenants and visitors. Once an electrical safety check is completed by a competent electrician, you will be given an electrical condition report (EICR).

Are electrical safety checks mandatory?

Before April 2020, electrical safety check was only mandatory in the UK for houses in multiple occupation. Private landlords were not strictly required to carry out electrical safety checks. though some landlords still carried out these checks nonetheless.

However, the position is not the same anymore. Private landlords are now mandatorily required by law to carry out periodic electrical safety check on their rental properties. A regulation was put forward to effect this new normal (the mandatory electrical inspection regulations). By virtue of this regulation, all private landlords in the UK have a duty to:

Make sure that electrical safety checks are carried out regularly on the premises during the period it is occupied by tenants.

Ensure that electrical safety checks are carried out by qualified personnel at the appropriate time.

Obtain a report from the electrician who carried out the electrical safety check. (The report should contain the results of the safety check and the date of the next safety check)

Give each tenant a copy of the safety check report within 28 days after the safety check was carried out.

What an electrical safety check involves.

An electrical safety check must be carried out by qualified engineers. The main reason for safety checks is to ensure that occupants and visitors to a building are safe but furthermore, electrical safety checks are carried out to:

To identify electrical works that are defective.

Identify possible fire hazards or shock risks.

Identify the overloading of a circuit.

Landlords should ensure that the safety checks are done by registered and qualified electrical engineers. This is because the authorities only recognize certificates issued by registered and qualified engineers. After the electrical safety check is carried out, the engineer will issue an Electrical Installation Condition Report (EICR) stating any defective conditions and ultimately noting whether the property is still safe for habitation by tenants.

If the building is found to be unsafe the landlord will be required to take corrective actions on the property.

Giving prior notice before conducting an electrical safety check

Private landlords should endeavor to give their tenants at least 24 hours notice before conducting any visit for an electrical safety check. The notice must be written. The notice is given to seek consent from the tenant to enter their premises to conduct the safety check. Most tenants usually give positive responses to the notice because they know the safety check is a legal requirement. More so, it’s for their good. However, most tenants would prefer to be in the building when the safety checks are being carried out.

Understanding the electrical installation condition report (EICR).

After the electrical safety check is carried out, a report would be issued to the landlord. If the report shows that the property is unsafe, the landlord must carry out corrective measures recommended in the report. This corrective or remedial work must be done within 28 days or the specified period stated in the report.

The qualified engineer will use codes to identify when a landlord must make repairs or not. These codes have meanings and it is imperative as a landlord that you get familiar with these codes and their meaning.

Codes Meaning Code 1 (C1) Means danger present. Risk of injury. Immediate remedial action required. Code 2 (C2) Means potentially dangerous. Urgent remedial action required. Code 3 (C3) Means improvement recommend. Code F1 Means further investigation required without delay.

Code 1 (C1) and Code 2(C2) are bad ratings which means that installations are faulty and would need to be fixed. Code 3 means that some installations do not fit with stipulated regulations but are not actually dangerous.

After the electrical faults have been rectified and fixed, you will be given an electrical installation certificate (EIC) by your electrician. You should keep this certificate together with the electrical installation condition report (EICR) as proof of repairs. If there is an electrical accident on your property, the court or insurance company would want to see these documents. It is important that these documents are kept safe.

Remedial repairs must be done before a tenant moves in.

If you have a new tenant, and your property is deemed electrically unsafe, you are required to carry out remedial repairs within 28 days. Also, the repairs should be done before the new tenant moves in and not after. If the new tenant moves and suffers injury from an electrical accident, you will be held liable for the injuries suffered.

Tenancies excluded from the mandatory safety checks.

As earlier noted, safety checks are mandatory and all private landlords are required to carry out these checks regularly. However, there are a few exceptions where the safety checks will not be mandatory. They include:

If a landlord is a registered provider of social housing.

Where an occupier shares the same lodging with the landlord or his family.

A tenancy of long lease.

Lodging for students.

Care homes, hostels, refuges, and hospitals.

If you are looking to carry out safety checks on your property, you need qualified engineers who can carry out the inspection as well as issue the reports. Then you’re in luck. Visit our website today. We have qualified engineers who offer these services at reasonable rates.