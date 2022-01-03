Reveller dresses up as negative lateral flow test for New Year’s Eve party

Alex Gibbs donned the hilariously accurate get-up to bring in the bells with his friends on Friday night.

The 23-year-old created the unique costume in the shape of a standard lateral flow test – complete with a QR code and negative result.

Alex, from Kingston upon Thames, London, was snapped smiling away through a cut-out hole in the results section of the cardboard costume.

A QR code, labelled as LUL5547634, features at the top of the outfit while red paint has been added across the party-goer’s nose to symbolise a negative reading.

Alex posted an image on Twitter on New Year’s Eve showing him raising a bottle of Kronenbourg while wearing his makeshift, quirky costume.

He captioned the post: “Negative lateral flow for new year, happy days”.

The tweet has gained more than 35,000 likes and over 1,600 retweets since posting.

Social media users were left in stitches over Alex’s choice of outfit, with some pointing out that he should have been carrying a bottle of Corona beer.

@laprofepecosa said: “Absolutely brilliant.”

@jlums_ said: “Unreal lad.”

@nickgarner1983 said: “Surely would have been better with a bottle of Corona.”

@DeclanSmall wrote: “Class photo. Would have been even better if you had a bottle of Corona in your hand!”

And @eLedwba1 joked: “That barcode should have been NYE31122021 to finish it off…fair play though.”

Despite the worry over the continuing rise in Covid cases and the spread of the Omicron variant, restrictions over New Year’s parties were fairly relaxed in England.

Last week, health secretary Sajid Javid announced that no new restrictions would be enforced in England before the end of 2021.

He said: “We won’t be taking any further measures.

“Of course people should remain cautious as we approach new year celebrations and take a lateral flow test if that makes sense.

“Celebrate outdoors if you can, have some ventilation indoors if you can.

“Please remain cautious and when we get into the new year of course we will see then if we do need to take any further measures but nothing more until then, at least.”