5 Ways You Can Save Fuel While Driving

The UK’s fuel situation has been a volatile one in recent months, with an ever-rising cost of petrol and a shortage crisis towards the end of 2021. Motorists across the country are re-evaluating their driving habits, especially where fuel scarcity could impact their daily commute – but what can the average driver do to save fuel while driving? Here are five tips to increasing your car’s fuel economy.

Remove Excess Weight

One of the most immediate things you can do to increase your fuel economy is remove any excess load from your car. The economy loss relating to weight is relatively small – roughly 1% per 45 kilograms – but can add up over long periods of time. More important to fuel efficiency is drag, which can be increased significantly by roof-boxes. Motorway fuel usage with a roof box can be up to 25% higher than without, as the increased surface area on the front of the car catches more air resistance – giving your car’s engine more opposing forces to defeat in order to maintain speed.

Check Your Tyres

Not many motorists think to address their tyres as a potential source of fuel efficiency, but there are two key ways in which tyre maintenance can save you on fuel costs. Tyre pressure is one such factor; underinflated tyres increase the amount of road resistance that must be defeated by the engine, giving rise to excess fuel usage. Tread is another, as worn tyres can struggle to maintain purchase on the road, causing wheelspin and reduced economy. If your tyres are worn or struggling to maintain pressure, consider investing in Bridgestone tyres to increase your car’s efficiency.

Change Gears Economically

For those who drive manual cars, the way in which you use your gearbox could be having a detrimental effect on your fuel economy. Lower gears give you increased traction at low speeds, but can use a lot of fuel if continually used at faster speeds; shifting into higher gears relatively quickly can give you a boost in fuel efficiency. Your tachometer can give you some clues on when is best to upshift – try to keep engine speed below 3,000 rpm in each gear as a rule.

Keep Up on Car Maintenance

Managing the upkeep of your car can ensure it remains running at optimum efficiency, and save your engine from having to burn excess fuel to function normally. Engine oil should be your first port of call in this regard. Older engine oil that hasn’t been changed in a while can pick up debris produced by the engine, which makes it more viscous and less able to lubricate the moving parts of your engine. This causes it to use more fuel in overcoming its internal friction.

Drive Smart

Lastly, you as a driver can make a significant impact on how much fuel you use, by paying attention to your driving style. Easing off the accelerator, coasting into corners and braking late can all factor in to increasing your fuel economy, as well as making you a safer driver in the process.