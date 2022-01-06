THE ‘FAT’ SPANISH LOTTERY WITH A £2 BILLION PRIZE POOL! HOW YOU CAN BE IN WITH A CHANCE…WITHOUT LEAVING YORKSHIRE!

There’s a generous ‘fatty’ from Spain who dishes out thousands of prizes every Christmas. It’s not the Spanish Santa Claus, nor one of the Three Wise Men. It’s none other than the Spanish Christmas lottery, known as ‘El Gordo’. With a prize pool of a mind blowing £2 billion, this is the BIGGEST lottery in the world. Here’s how you can take part from Yorkshire.

WHAT IS THE SPANISH CHRISTMAS LOTTERY ‘El GORDO’?

The Spanish Christmas lottery, officially Sorteo Extraordinario de Navidad (‘Extraordinary Christmas Draw’) is organised by the state-run company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado. The jackpot is known as ‘El Gordo’ (the ‘Fat One’) – although the lottery itself is commonly referred to as ‘El Gordo de Navidad’ (‘The Fat One of Christmas’)

WHAT ARE THE ODDS OF WINNING ‘EL GORDO’?

Whilst the jackpot may ‘only’ be €4 million (approximately £3.5 million), the odds of winning the Spanish Christmas lottery are an astonishing 1 in 100,000!

To put that into perspective, the National Lottery odds stand at 1 in 45,057,474 whilst your odds of winning the EuroMillions are even slimer at only 1 in 139,838,160.

The chance of winning the Spanish Christmas lottery is truly unbelievable. On top of that, the lottery is designed to give out literally thousands of smaller prizes!

This is possible as the total prize pool is a whopping €2.4 billion (£2 BILLION)!

For example, the sixth tier of the Spanish Christmas lottery, called ‘La Pedrea’ (‘The Stoning’), pays out an incredible 1,794 prizes of €1000 (approximately £850).

HOW DOES THE SPANISH CHRISTMAS LOTTERY DRAW WORK?

Rather than picking your own numbers, you buy a ticket with pre-printed number from 00000 to 99999, meaning the Spanish Christmas lottery works more like a raffle.

To win the full jackpot, i.e. €4 million, you would need to buy a full ticket sheet (called a ‘billete’) which consists of 10 shares called (‘décimos’). There are in fact 172 ‘series’ (‘sets’) of tickets from 00000 to 99999. Meaning 172 people could potentially EACH win €4 million!

In reality, most participants buy individual shares rather than the whole ticket. Meaning prizes are widely shared. ‘The biggest prize is to share it’ is the official slogan for the Spanish Christmas lottery and with odds of 1 in 7 of winning a prize, this is certainly a very generous lottery!

It’s common for family members and work colleagues to form syndicates to pool in and share a ticket.

SPANISH CHRISTMAS TRADITION SINCE 1812

Established in 1812, the Spanish Christmas lottery is the second oldest continuously running lottery in the world and is a huge part of Spanish Christmas culture.

Christmas in Spain begins when the adverts for the Christmas lottery appear on TV. These ads become the talk of the town and no expenses are spared in their production.

The draw itself is steeped in history and tradition. One of the most unique features of this lottery is that children from the San Ildefonso school in Madrid draw balls from two huge spinning cages and then proceed to literally sing out the numbers and the prize amounts.

The live draw is held at the Teatro Real (Royal Theatre) in Madrid. Another curious tradition is for members of the audience to go dressed in lottery-themed fancy dress outfits.

Cafeterias and bars across Spain fill with punters who pour in early in the morning to watch the draw live on TV.

WHEN DOES THE DRAW FOR ‘EL GORDO’ TAKE PLACE?

Traditionally, the Spanish Christmas lottery draw takes places every 22nd of December. The draw this year will take place on a Wednesday, 22 December at 9 a.m. Spanish time, 8 a.m GMT.

The draw can potentially last up to three hours so your ‘best bet’ is to do as the Spaniards do and enjoy your breakfast whilst you enjoy the show! Café con leche and churros would be the order of the day to get yourself into the mood!

You could well be ending the day popping a bottle of cava!

HOW TO BET ON EL GORDO’ FROM THE UK?

Lottoland is a lotto betting company based in Gibraltar which is fully licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission. They are offering the fantastic opportunity to for UK lotto enthusiasts to be in with a chance to win the El Gordo jackpot this Christmas.

With many people putting off their travel plans again this Christmas, having a flutter on ‘El Gordo’ is one way of taking part in a Spanish Christmas tradition without the hassle of travelling in times of Covid!

Don’t forget to share! (The prize that is, not Covid!)