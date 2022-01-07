Plant expert shares ultimate green-thumbed guide for those wanting to have a little jungle at home

GREEN FINGERED homeowners and tenants can now access the ultimate guide on how to bring the outdoors into their home thanks to an Edinburgh based plant expert.

In celebration of International Houseplant Appreciation Day on January 10th, homebuilder CALA Homes (East) has partnered with plant expert, Andrew Forbes of GREEN.MEADOWS Edinburgh, to create a carefully curated series of videos and blogs to help newbies and plant pros alike elevate their spaces with greenery.

Covering a variety of topics, from how to match plants to your home’s individual décor, to the best plants for beginners, to the best balcony plants for microclimates across the UK, the new resource provides informative care tips and stylistic inspiration for both interior and exterior areas of the home.

Andrew said: “Houseplants have really boomed throughout the pandemic and can be an amazing way to upgrade your spaces. However, lots of people don’t really know where to begin, or how to take their greenery to the next level.

“One of my favourite things about my job is helping people find the right plants for them, and I am hoping the range of resources we’ve pulled together will help a wide variety of people plant style their homes and care for their plants in a way that will help them thrive.

“Part of the project is a short video series where I was lucky enough to take a visit down to a state-of-the-art CALA show apartment at Waterfront Plaza in Leith, to style it with my own selection of plants. It was wonderful to see how they really transformed the space.

“I’m hoping this new guide will provide some inspiration and help homeowners get their interior and balcony spaces blooming.”

The guide includes easy to keep plants such as the Zamioculcas zamiifolia Raven (ZZ plant) and Monstera Deliciosa with useful tips on how to avoid overwatering and the best places to keep plants based on light and humidity around the home, with an accompanying video of Andrew plant styling a CALA apartment for to give viewers inspiration.