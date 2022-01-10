3 Top Tips to Improve Your Garden

The garden, be it large or small, is a very important part of your home. Some may even say that the garden is the most important room in the house, especially if you enjoy spending time outdoors, making BBQs, and being surrounded by nature. If you are reading this article during the winter, you might feel that there isn’t much to do to improve your garden at the moment. However, winter is the perfect season to start planning, do some cleaning, and formulate a plan for the following season. Keep reading this article if you want to learn more about improving your outdoor area.

We’ll offer a few valuable tips to make the whole process easier and to encourage you to put some time and effort into transforming your garden into a space that will bring a smile to your face.

Declutter your garden

A clean slate is very important when you start planning, so, before you make any big decisions, it’s highly recommended to plan a session of decluttering. If your outdoor area hasn’t received a lot of attention for a while, you might need to put in some time and effort and to remove dead vegetation, fallen leaves, broken furniture, etc. Pick up all the pots that don’t look in top shape and assess them. If they are broken, it’s best to discard them. If, on the other hand, they are in good shape, but the plants have died, clean them and keep them for future gardening needs.

If you have pets, chances are there are a lot of old toys lying around. Collect all of the broken toys and throw them away. The ones that are still good can be stored in a designated place, in a basket or a box.

You might find yourself looking at certain objects and wondering whether you should throw them away or not. In this situation, do what Marie Kondo would do. If an object doesn’t spark joy, maybe you should discard it. However, certain items in a garden don’t really spark joy but are still very useful, such as tools and equipment. Not sure where to store them? Keep reading as you’ll find the optimal solution in the following paragraphs.

Fix what needs to be fixed

Now that your garden is tidy and you don’t have any dead plants and broken pots lying around, it’s time to check what needs to be fixed. Start by assessing the fence. If the fence is not in good shape, you might want to make fixing it a top priority. If your fence is made of wood, with proper maintenance and upkeep it might last between 12 and 30 years.

Proper fence maintenance will save you money, but you’ll have to put in some time and effort into repairing it regularly. Most fences become damaged over time mainly due to weather. Any type of severe weather be it harsh wind, salty air, extreme heat, heavy rainfall, or snow, can cause parts of the fence to collapse. The most common repairs that people need to do when it comes to fences are replacing damaged lumber, replacing rusted or damaged nails, applying a fresh coat of paint, etc.

Invest in a garden room

After the tidying up session and once all the essential parts of your outdoor area have been fixed, it’s time to consider making an important investment that will improve your garden substantially. Garden rooms are worth buying, especially if you are looking for extra space for yourself or your family. A storage shed will provide you with a safe and dry place to store your bikes, your hobby equipment, and other items that don’t fit in the house. Another great advantage of having a garden room is using it as a garden office if you are working from home. A garden room can be easily set up as a home gym if you already have a treadmill or a rowing machine in your home.

Decluttering, repairing, and investing in a high-quality garden room are the first steps towards having a nicer outdoor area. And, as you can see, with just a little planning, and by investing some time and effort, you can improve your garden substantially.