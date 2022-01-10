An admin from the Find Alice Byrne Facebook page today shared a close-up of Alice’s bat tattoo in a bid to rejig the memory of anyone who may have seen her.

The 28-year-old was last seen leaving a friend’s flat on Marlborough Street in Portobello, Edinburgh between 8am and 10am on January 1.

A new image shows a distinctive tattoo on Alice’s left wrist. The tattoo shows several bats and splatters that have been drawn in the style of an “inkblot” test.

Police have been searching for Alice and launched multiple units, including diving and on foot teams.

A police drone has also been scaling the Portobello area since January 7 to aide the search.

However, ten days on, there have been no official sightings of Alice and the search continues.

Sharing a photograph of Alice’s left wrist today, Andrea Fraser said: “Sharing with the permission of family.

“Some of you will have seen the description and reproduced print of Alice’s distinctive bat tattoo. Here is a close up photo of Alice’s actual tattoo.

“It really is distinctive – please continue to share using hashtag #FindAliceByrne”

Alice has been described as white, around 5ft 6ins in height and of medium build with short black hair.

She was last seen wearing a long black top with black jeans that were ripped at the knee alongside white trainers. She was also carrying a black rucksack.

The Facebook page has been set up to help find Alice by Edinburgh local Rich Howells and currently has over 3.6k members.

Rich released a statement on the family’s behalf yesterday, writing; “We’re astounded by the response we have received and really do feel supported by the community.

“We also wanted to reiterate our confidence in the police.

“They’ve been thorough and are doing way, way more in the background than people see. Thank you for everything you are all doing to #FindAliceByrne x”

The local community had attempted to organise community searches of Portobello and the surrounding areas.

However, these searches were cancelled at the request of Police Scotland.

Alice’s twin brother, Bruno Byrne, posted on social media that these searches were called off due to specialised police teams conducting searches and to avoid compromising useful evidence.

Two men are also missing in the Edinburgh area.

Dean Connor, 37, was last seen in the Links Avenue area of Musselburgh at 5pm on 31st December.

He is described as white, 5ft 10in in height with short brown/black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded top, black jogging bottoms and white trainers.

Scott Wood, 41, was last seen in the Morningside area at 6:30pm on 5th January.

He is described as white, 5ft 9in in height with a slim build and has brown hair with brown facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers with an orange tick on the side.

Police Scotland are urging the public to contact police on 101 with any information regarding these disappearances quoting the correct incident number.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland today said: “Alice is still missing and enquiries are ongoing to locate her.”