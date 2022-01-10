Scots firefighters to cut 57,000 unnecessary blue light journeys annually

Scots firefighters are set to cut back on 57,000 unnecessary blue light journeys annually after a public consultation backed calls to reduce attendance at false alarms.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) report revealed that two crews of up to nine firefighters were routinely being sent out to over 28,000 false alarms each year.

The change anticipates that over 37,000 hours will be freed up each year allowing firefighters to improve their training and carry out community safety work.

The SFRS’s recent public consultation provided communities and partners with three options to safely reduce these numbers.

The SFRS will now establish if Automatic Fire Alarms (AFAs) in workplaces have been triggered by an actual fire alarm before sending out fire crews.

This means that Operations Control staff will ask the caller relevant questions, known as the “Call Challenge” to determine whether fire appliances are required.

The change which will reduce attendance rates by up to 57% will come into effect in April 2023 and will bring Scotland in line with most other UK Fire and Rescue Services.

Hospitals, residential care homes and sleeping risk premises will remain exempt from the change and appliances will continue to be automatically sent to any fire alarm activations within these facilities.

SFRS Assistant Chief Officer Stuart Stevens said: “We are grateful to the public and our partners for sharing their views on our proposals.