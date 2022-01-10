Scots woman finds vile “All Taigs are targets” stickers in Fife park

The 19-year-old Reddit user, who wished to remain anonymous, was shocked after finding several racist stickers at a park in Dunfermline, Fife last week.

Images show one of the square stickers that was placed on a lamppost alongside Rangers FC stickers.

The stickers include logos of Celtic supporter groups Bhoys Celtic and Green Brigade with red target reticles on top.

The Bhoys Celtic logo of a man wearing a green and white ski mask has been altered so the mask is now pink and white, with the character wearing pink eye-shadow.

The Green Brigade logo, which usually features a skull wearing a scarf in the colours of an Irish flag, has been changed to colours of the LGBTQ+ flag.

In large white text, “All Taigs are targets” has been printed on the disgusting stickers.

The Scots Reddit user posted images of her discovery on Reddit last Wednesday, writing: “More disgusting, hateful stickers I’m seeing again.

“Being put up alongside new Rangers stickers in my local park.

“No doubt the same people who are also covering up anti-racism stickers/human rights stickers with them.

“Be sure to rip them down (if safe to do so, always check for a blade behind).”

The post has gained over 900 likes and over 350 comments from shocked social media users.

@Special_Melon said: “I use my keys to take these sh**e posters down as well as the anti-Covid nonsense.”

@Audioboxer87 said: “Far-right British nationalists doing what they do best, they won’t be happy until they can get violence going on this soil.

“Take that s***e down and report anyone if you see them putting it up.

“I wouldn’t interact with anyone doing it, very likely to be try-hard ‘action men’ of the Orange variety. Just contact the police.”

@SwordfishVegetable15 said: “I used to want to persuade my girlfriend who is a minority that Glasgow isn’t that bad.

“Starting to reconsider my options after seeing more s***e like this and after having conversations with proud bigots on nights out.

“Turns out Glasgow is still rife with worst c***s.”

And @GloveDoctor said: “They’re all over my town, from both flavours of f***wits.

“I yank down any ones I see, but I’d never even considered that some psycho would put blades underneath them.”

The Reddit user also shared images of other anti-Catholic stickers that she had found in the past.

Images show stickers from far-right fascist protest group, Pie and Mash Squad.

One sticker, featuring the Pie and Mash Squad logo, shows a woman in front of a saltire alongside the phrase: “It’s ok to be white”.

Speaking today, the Reddit user said: “I first started noticing stickers like this about eight months ago, however these are probably the most on the nose ones I’ve seen.

“I walk my dog daily and I just keep seeing them. At first they got me so mad but now I don’t really get too upset or angry over them .I just peel them off and keep walking!

“I tend to always rip them off but they reappear. At one point I did start making my own stickers to cover them.

“However, in the past few months, they’ve just appeared more and more frequently and the ones I found on Wednesday literally appeared over the course of a night.

“From what I’ve gathered, a lot of these stickers are just dumb ‘Rangers are better than Celtic’ stickers with a sprinkle of homophobia.

“The park that I saw this one in is beside a school and I was watching kids and their parents walk past, luckily not spotting these stickers.

“I think it’s reached a point where I subconsciously scan every lamppost I see.”

The Reddit user said she did not report the stickers to the police.

This isn’t the first time posters with the phrase have been spotted around Scotland.

In February last year a man was caught on CCTV putting up the same stickers on a Scots Irish heritage centre.

The word “Taig” is a derogatory term for a Catholic or an Irish nationalist.

Prominently used in regards to segregation in Northern Ireland, the word is also commonplace in the issue of sectarianism in Glasgow.

It bears similarities to the word fenian, but refers more to people of Gaelic descent, whereas fenian more commonly signifies an Irish republican.

Extremist loyalists have frequently used slogans such as “Kill All Taigs” (KAT) and “All Taigs are targets” in graffiti.