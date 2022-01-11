Cars That Retain Their Value Well

What should you consider when buying a car? You’ll probably answer the price of the vehicle, maintenance costs, fuel consumption, and taxes. But have you ever wondered about depreciation? Depreciation is one of the vital factors you should consider when buying a car because it costs a massive amount of money.

Depreciation is a decrease in the value of your car over the years due to natural wear and tear. Though it is an unavoidable factor, there are a variety of models that depreciate less than others. If you wish to get the best deal and choose from a fantastic range of cars, PCP finance for a car is what you should look for.

Brand new cars tend to depreciate by 9-11% the moment you drive them for the first time. It increases to as high as 20% within the first year. Today, we will reveal models that depreciate less than others in the first three years of their operation.

1. Porsche 718 Cayman 4.0 Gt4

The Porsche Cayman 718 4.0 is rated as one of the slowest depreciating cars in the UK. It retains 72.4% of its value, making it one of the top models of cars that depreciate the least. Also, when it comes to safety and reliability, Porsche tends to fare well and can be your go-to option.

List price – 78,495 £

Resale value – 56,800 £

Retained value – 72.4%

2. Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini has a wide range of supercars holding their value well. Urus has been proven exceptional when it comes to comfort and technology. Depreciation does not take a significant toll on this model. It has been positioned as the most capable SUV, better than most soft-roaders. If you wish for a bigger luggage scape along with the capability to accommodate five people, Lamborghini Urus is what you’ll adore the most.

Model – 4.0t FSI V8 AUTO

List price – 174,711 £

Resale value – 110,150 £

Price drop – 64,561 £

Retained value – 63.0%

3. Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender seems to be a good investment when it comes to purchasing a car. It has five doors and five seats. If you’re a mountain or hills lover, this one’s for you due to its ability to survive brutal and rough pathways. It might be an excellent option for you when it comes to falling in its value over time,

Model- D200 S 110

List price- 49,000 £

3yr value- 28,500 £

Retained value- 58.1%

4. Peugeot 5008

Peugeot’s body type is petrol with a stylish design inside and out. Peugeot offers seven seats and a more extended roofline, making it an excellent choice for big families if you have a joint family. Additionally, it provides a soft driving seat, ideal safety positions, and an intelligent interior. Compared to other models, this car depreciates relatively low.

Model – 5008

Average list price – 28,687 £

Average value lost in 3 years – 17,689 £

5. Range Rover

The Range Rover is one of the best luxury SUV cars to invest in. If you’re obsessed with luxury and status, a range rover is made for you. Its unique features are a super-quality and spacious interior, potent engine options, and excellent off-road ability. If your bank account is pretty good, you should definitely check it out.

Model- EVOQUE P250 R-DYNAMIC S

List price- 42,400 £

Resale price – 25,150 £

Retained value- 59.3%

6. Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid

Porsche has a hybrid efficiency and driving manners. It is a large and eco-friendly five-seater SUV with the personality of a sports cover. The future model of Porsche is predicted to have a reliability score of 81 out of 100.

Model – E-hybrid

List price – 71,110 £

Resale value – 40,925 £

Retained value – 57.6%

7. Tesla Model 3 Long Range

Tesla is well renowned for its practicality, battery range, comfortability, and environment-friendly features. Also, it is considered to be one of the safest cars on the planet. If you love cars with acceleration and a smooth powertrain, Tesla is made for you.

List price – 49,990 £

Resale value – 29,100 £

Retained value – 57.6%

8. Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Legende GT

Alpine A110 is a fabulous limited-edition sports car. With its elegant and refined features, the exterior and interior of the car are top-notch. Also, you have the choice to choose among three elegant colours: abyss blue, mercury silver, and deep black.

List price – 59,155 £

Resale value – 36,625 £

Retained value – 61.9%

9. Porsche Macan

Porsche is a car of rich specifications, excellent sound, comfort, and rich looks. In fact, Turbo holds its value well with additional benefits of steady handling, top-notch performance, and luxurious interior.

Model – Turbo PDK

List price – 70,760 £

Price drop – 28,360 £

Retained value – 59.9%

Conclusion

Now that you have multiple models to choose from, proper research about varied models will assist you in selecting the best one for you. It is vital to know that you can reduce your car’s depreciation by maintaining your car well. Apart from that, it would be best if you got your vehicle serviced at regular intervals. Driving safely and keeping your car tidy are the simplest ways to preserve it well and limit the value of depreciation.