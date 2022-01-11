Ironman adds two new races to its 2022 calendar.

Ironman announced today the addition of two new races to its event calendar, one will be held in Vouliagmeni – Greece on October 23 and one in Sandnes – Norway on July 3.

The two triathlon events will both offer qualifying slots for the 2023 ironman world championship, set to take place in Lahti – Finland on august 26.

The Greek race is to be held in Vouliagmeni, a seaside town just 20km from Athens with the race taking place on Varkiza beach, where athletes will complete a single loop swim.

The swim will be followed by a two-loop cycle along the bike track towards the ancient temple of Poseidon and through traditional fishing villages

Finally, a two-loop run course will follow the coastline towards lake Vouliagmeni which boasts yearly warm waters with rumoured healing powers.

General registration for the Greek event opens on Tuesday January 18.

In Norway athletes will race at the gates of the fjords, swimming in the Gandsfjord, cycling along the North Sea coastline and running in the city centre of Sandnes.

The Sandnes race will offer 30 qualifying slots to the 2023 ironman world championship, general registration for the event opens on Tuesday January 18 alongside the Greek event.