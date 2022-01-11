Gill Williams snapped several stunning photographs of the dazzling light display – also known as Aurora Borealis – from Skeabost, Isle of Skye on Saturday.

The 60-year-old retired police officer captured a striking image of the lights dazzling behind Skeabost House Hotel.

The white, picturesque hotel is situated in the middle of the photo with rows of trees cast in darkness flanking it.

Another shot, taken from Gill’s back garden, shows the stunning display not only lighting up the sky green but reflecting on the grass below.

Amateur photographer Gill also captured a snap showing green hues reflecting off Loch Snizort.

Two more photos were captured from the shores of the Loch, showing a peaceful scene as the natural phenomenon looms overhead.

Gill posted her images to a Facebook group on Saturday, writing: “The Aurora this evening at Skeabost.”

The post has gained over 300 likes and dozens of comments from impressed Scots.

A member of Skeabost House Hotel said: “Stunning. You always capture these amazing moments.”

Lesley Hellon said: “Wow that’s the best photo I’ve ever seen of Skeabost House Hotel.”

Ann Mcaulay said: “Absolutely beautiful.”

Ali Love said: “Man, how much do I miss those sights.”

And Tiffany McCord added: “Stunning pics.”

Speaking today, Gill said: “We live right on the edge of the Loch, and so we’re lucky in that we can simply look out of our window and see the Aurora whenever it happens.

“I’m keen on photography – I’ve been dabbling at it since about 2012 – so after I checked and saw that they were due on the Saturday night, I just nipped out and took a couple of test shots.

“Then, thanks to where we’re situated, all I had to do was just hop in and out of the house whenever they flared up overhead.

“One of the photos is from my own back garden, but I decided to take a walk barely 200 yards down the road to the Skeabost House Hotel and take a few photos there.

“Then I captured that image. I noticed it’s had a lot of likes so far, and I think photos like that really do capture the imagination.”