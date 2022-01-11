Amongst the emerald waters and iconic landscapes, the Cote d’ Azur’s marinas are some of the most desirable harbours in the world.

Adorned along the French Riviera, the Cote d’ Azur’s marinas offer world-class moorings coupled with state-of-the-art amenities including spas, bars and restaurants, pools, boutiques, golf courses and famed events, attracting the world’s most exclusive superyachting clientele. Here, we look at some of the top five marinas, perfect for 50-metre yachts and above in the Cote d’Azur.

Port Vauban, Antibes

The Old Port of Antibes, sweeping from what is now Porte Marine to Bastion Saint-Jaume, dates back to ancient times. Located in an exceptionally beautiful landscape, lying between Monaco, Saint Tropez and Cannes, Port Vauban is a superb departure point in the Mediterranean. The surrounding scenery is second to none, blending spectacular mountains and the emerald sea. It is also home to fabulous cuisine, moments away from the marina.

Considered the largest marina in Europe at approximately 62 acres, Port Vauban is home to 1642 berths. The port welcomes a variety of boats, from local fishing vessels to 165-metre superyachts. With an economy based on sailing and yachting services, visitors can find everything they require for their yachts including repairs, sailing clubs, fuel and water. With a large city wall protecting against poor weather fronts, the port is blissfully quiet and calm.

Port Hercule, Monaco

One of the very few deep water ports on the French Riviera, the exclusive Port Hercule is ideal for the largest of superyachts. This world-renowned marina in Monaco, known for opulence and glamour is located in the heart of the bustling and historic La Condamine district. With depths ranging from 5 to 40-meters, this marina can accommodate all vessels, while its 700 berths offer plenty of space for some of the most impressive superyachts.

The port provides everything a yacht owner requires, including fuel, chandlery, a shipyard, and a place to socialise at the Monaco Yacht Club. Just recently, a new sea wall was built, offering great protection from eastern swells, ensuring the highest levels of protection for the finest of vessels.

Just a short walk away from the famed Monte-carlo, the port boasts refined offerings, including Michelin-starred restaurants, superb bars and beautiful resorts. The marina also plays host to the annual Monaco Yacht Show, one of the world’s most sought-after yachting events, showcasing the finest luxury yachts. It also serves as the epi-centre of the annual Monaco Grand Prix, where dozens of yachting guests stand centre stage on the decks of their yacht charters keen to get in on the action.

Old Port of Cannes, Cannes

Amongst all the luxury marinas nestled along the Mediterranean coastline, Cannes remains a firm favourite for many yachting enthusiasts. Entirely dedicated to the yachting industry, the port is home to more than 500 moorings available for boats with a maximum length of 35 metres. With this, the port facilitates everything you will need on your yacht charter from fuel, water, electricity, a shipyard and a beautiful clubhouse with a fantastic restaurant.

As an entry point to Le Suquet, this picturesque, quintessentially Provençal neighbourhood boasts a rich architectural heritage. As a pedestrian-friendly city, enjoy strolling around the bustling streets, taking in the sights of the quaint historic centre and neighbourhood. Make sure to dine at award-winning gastronomic restaurants that festoon the surrounding area or try the authentic fish soup at Le Bistrot Gourmand in Cannes’s lively food market.

Set sail for the Old Port of Cannes in June to see the famed Cannes Film festival, taking place at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès or cruise to this glamorous port in September for the world-renowned Cannes Yachting festival where yachts jostle for a place amongst the action.

Port de Saint Tropez, St Tropez

Port de Saint Tropez is situated in the exclusive town south of the Saint-Tropez Gulf and is one of the most desirable marina reservation choices on the French Riviera. With a wonderful mix of old wooden sailing masts and stunning superyachts, the beautiful port is home to 734 berths for yachts up to 50 metres in length. With a large celebrity clientele, the port’s level of service is exceptional, boasting all the necessary amenities, from a dedicated business area, concierge, fuel dock, water and electricity. The harbour is also home to two terraces on the Jean Réveille Pier which are available for hire for special events.

The Port de Saint Tropez runs along the quaint cobbled waterfront of this glamorous town. With great access to the stunning beaches and medieval villages, visitors can step offboard for a Provencal lunch in a shady courtyard beneath the meandering vines, followed by an afternoon spent shopping in the town’s luxury boutiques.

Cala del Forte

Cala del Forte is an outstanding marina situated in Northern Italy, just 7km from the border of France. Home to 178 berths with a maximum length of 70 metres, Cala del Forte is a great choice for anyone who sails close to the border between Italy and France and wants to explore both rivieras.

Situated in a historic settlement dating back to the first century BC, the town is thriving with attractions within easy reach of the harbour. Stroll through the idyllic public gardens, alive with beautiful flora and fauna. With blissful weather all year round, this is a nature enthusiast hotspot. The town also offers impeccable dining, glamorous boutiques and quaint cafes. The distance to Monaco and the luxurious town of San Remo is another reason this marina is so appealing.

The marina is also well equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and is managed with an exceptional level of professionalism and environmental concern.

If you would like to discuss reserving a berth in one of the best marinas in the Cote d’Azur, contact your chosen yacht broker and begin planning your Mediterranean yacht charter adventure.