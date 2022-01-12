These days MDF is all around us, most of the furniture items, finishing materials and wall coverings are made from MDF panels.

So, what does MDF stands for? Is it Safe? We will look at its use, application and benefits. In this article, we will consider the most asked questions and provide you with clear answers. Read on to find out more.

What is MDF? And what does MDF stand for?

It is widely called by its short-form – MDF, which stands for medium-density fiberboard. The MDF sheet is produced of wood fibres combined with synthetic resin and hot-pressed resulting in strong and stable sheet material with no knots and wood grain.

What is MDF used for?

The use of the MDF Boards is extremely diverse, it used in:

Finishing floors and ceilings

Wall cladding

Production of furniture

Use as a sound-insulating material

Conversion of steel doors.

MDF board is used as a decorative overlay on an existing surface, thus improving its appearance. At the same time, you can buy MDF door linings in a variety of variations and colours.

Is MDF Safe?

There is a concern regarding the health risk of MDF panels which is related to the use of a urea-formaldehyde adhesive that acts as a bonding compound during the manufacturing process.

It is believed that formaldehyde might be linked to increased cancer risks. However, recent studies have not confirmed this.

MDF sheets have received such widespread use since during its production where only materials that are completely safe for human health are used carbide resins. These boards have excellent technical characteristics: heat and moisture resistance and are also not prone to the development of various kinds of fungi and mold on the surface and inside the shavings. All this makes MDF boards a cost-effective alternative to plywood.

Depending on how you plan to use the purchased MDF panel, it is necessary to consider its various characteristics, properties of MDF.

How to choose MDF panels

Let us provide you with some examples:

For instance: painted MDF panels are best suited for the making of kitchen furniture. They are highly resistant to moisture and therefore do not deteriorate because of constant contact with water.

However, this will not be enough for finishing the bathroom. In this case, it is better to give preference to a material with increased moisture resistance. This will protect the panel not only from the outside but also from the inside.

If you are planning any finishing work on the facade of the furniture, then veneer material is suitable for this purpose. But if we are talking about the need to finish a large area, then it is quite possible to use an ordinary tiled one.

It is recommended to choose MDF based on the following factors:

Make sure the surface is smooth bumps can cause a decrease in the strength of the MDF wood panel

MDF board should not have any smell

All panels must have the same colour

When buying MDF wall panels, pay attention to the fact that they can have different thicknesses. Thin greatly simplify work, as they are lighter and do not take up much space during storage. However, they are quite fragile, so that they can break from careless handling during operation. Thick are stronger and more consistent, but it is not recommended to use them to decorate too small rooms, because they will take up the space.

How to paint MDF panels for the kitchen yourself

As already mentioned, such plates are great for kitchen furniture and are often used as an alternative to plastic. And of course, you can buy a kitchen from MDF with photo printing, if finances do not limit you. However, you can use what you already have by painting the MDF in the colour you want. Consider the algorithm of actions in this case:

The surface must be thoroughly cleaned

If is necessary, wipe it with a solvent

Apply two coats of primer with a drying break

Apply a layer of paint to the surface using a brush or spray can. You can also use a spray gun

After the paint has dried, a layer of varnish can be applied, which will give the product a shine and will also act as a protective barrier.

For painting, you can use acrylic paint or special polyurethane enamel designed for MDF. One of the main advantages of the second option is the absence of odour smell.

By following these simple rules for choosing, as well as applying coatings on MDF, you can get a surface that will be no different from an expensive purchased panel. If you are looking for a trusted and reliable supplier than do not look any further MGN Builders Merchants supplies trade quality MDF to trade and local DIY customers in London and Essex. The have wide range of only trade quality sheet materials include moisture-resistant MDF, tongue and groove MDF and an extensive range of building materials, just check them online at https://www.mgnbm.co.uk/ .

MDF technical characteristics, combined with an aesthetic appearance, can become an excellent basis for performing various works, including for the manufacture of furniture and interior decoration.