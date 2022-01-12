M8 maintenance commencing January 24.

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, are undertaking essential maintenance instaling propping to the M8 woodside viaducts, requiring overnight closure of the A804.

The work is being done as part of the network management contract for the south west trunk road unit.

A804 Pheonix Road will be closed from Monday January 24 until Saturday January 29 between 8pm and 6:30am each night.

Temporary pedestrian routes will be put in place to avoid conflict with construction activities.

A signed diversion route will also be used with vehicles being diverted via St Georges Road and A81 Garscube Road. M8 westbound access will be available at M8 junction 19 via Newton Street.

Eastbound access will be available via M8 junction 16.

The route will not be open to emergency services while this work is taking place and these vehicles will be required to follow the diversions.

The works are weather dependant so may be cancelled or rescheduled.