Darnley’s Gin launches recyclable gin pouches

Darnley’s Gin has announced the launch of its new recyclable gin pouches.

The launch comes as part of the company’s 2022 sustainability strategy, which aims to spread environmental awareness and sustainable practices throughout the brand.

The new range of products which are made from plastic material are not only recycled but weigh 50% less than a glass bottle of Darnley’s Gin.

The new gin pouches are available in 70cl for each of Darnley’s Gin Original, Spiced Gin and Navy Strength products.

The range is primarily aimed at existing fans, who can order their refill pouch and decant the gin into their Darnley’s bottles.

The recyclable pouches can also be returned to Darnley’s HQ by free post for recycling.

The current production process of Darnley’s bottles is highly energy intensive making the pouches a more sustainable long-term choice for fans.

Further to this, the associate emissions and high temperatures required for manufacturing make it more energy efficient for fans to purchase a glass bottle before purchasing pouches to refill.

William Wemyss, founder of Darnley’s Gin commented: “Our sustainability plans for the brand are one of constant improvement and the launch of our gin pouches is part of this journey. We hope Darnley’s Gin fans will not only enjoy these gins, but also return the pouches so the full environmental benefits of this initiative can be realised”.

Darnley’s Gin is distilled in the London Dry style with only natural botanicals which are either grown in our gin garden, sourced from trusted partners or foraged locally in the East Neuk of Fife.