We won’t make a dram out of a crisis: Glenmorangie get help “going green”

GLENMORANGIE have signed a deal it is claimed will help make their whisky more green.

Water and wastewater company Alpheus Environmental has secured a contract to implement green technology initiative at the distillery in Tain, Highlands.

A new biological cleaning system promises to reduce the use of chemicals to clean biogas, a byproduct of the distillation process.

Biogas consists mainly of carbon dioxide and methane and the new cleaning system will reduce carbon emissions and drive down operational costs.

Alpheus already operates and maintains the wastewater treatment plant for the distillery, responsible for the production of the single malt whisky.

The green biogas cleaning system will be integrated into the existing distillery’s Anaerobic Digestion (AD) plant.

AD is a process through which bacteria breaks down the by-products of whisky production, turning them in to biogas which is used to generate clean green energy.

Earlier this year the Scottish Whisky Association (SWA) launched its new Sustainability Strategy.

This aims to reduce dramatically the environmental impact of Scotland’s national drink, which commits the sector to reaching net-zero emissions in its operations by 2040.

This is five years before the Scottish Government’s target for Scotland and 10 years before the UK.

Declan Maguire, managing director of Alpheus, said: “In addition to protecting the Dornoch Firth, the recovery of energy from the treatment process feeding back into the distillery makes it highly sustainable and beneficial for the environment.

“We greatly welcome the opportunity to work with Glenmorangie to deliver further efficiencies for this business over the coming years, delivering a clean green future.”