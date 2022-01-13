Officers raided a property on Moss Lane in Orrell Park, Liverpool on Sunday night, discovering “several dangerous weapons” in their search.

However, social media users have been quick to speculate over a picture of the assortment which even includes what appears to be a “wand“.

The photo depicts eight weapons lying on a table, alongside what appears to be two bags of seized drugs and related paraphernalia.

Amongst the blades is a thin brown item the shape and size of a wand found in the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

Other items pictured include what looks to be an African short spear, a medieval three-ball flail, a one-handed short axe and a kukra knife.

On the other side of the table there is even a sword which bears a strong resemblance to that used by King Leonidas in the film 300.

Prior to the search a 26-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled drug and resisting arrest.

The image was shared by Merseyside Police North on Monday, writing: “Several dangerous weapons and a small quantity of suspected drugs have been seized at a property in Orrell Park after a man was arrested in Moss Lane, Liverpool.”

The tweet has gained over 150 likes and 240 retweets, as well as more than 50 comments.

Social media users were quick to joke about the unusual item amongst the blades.

@KevBramhall said: “Where was he going, the Battle of Hastings?”

@DaleJuniorWoods commented: “Is that a wand haha”

@GetRafaOUT replied: “Is that Harry Potter’s wand?”

@markricho86 added: “You want to return all that back to the museum and give Voldemort his wand back.”

@RentFreeFC joked: “Where did it all go wrong for Harry Potter?”

And @watm1992 quipped: “Haha who have you seized, Macbeth?”

Speaking today, Detective Inspector Nick Suffield said: “This is just one example of the high level of threat officers face when responding to emergencies to protect our communities.”

“Thanks to their bravery, several dangerous weapons that could have endangered the lives of others have been taken off our streets.

“We have unfortunately in recent months seen the catastrophic consequences of knife crime on Merseyside.

“We simply will not stand by and allow people to carry knives and threaten the safety of themselves and others.

“We are committed to removing knives and all dangerous weapons from our streets and putting the people prepared to carry them before the courts.

“We have also carried out regular stop searches, warrants and open land searches to locate knives and ensure those who store, carry and use them are brought to justice.

“If you have any information about anyone carrying or using a dangerous weapon in your area please don’t hesitate to contact us.”