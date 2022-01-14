Social media users have been poking fun at the company over their £165 Nike Air Max 95 OGs in new colourway ‘Ironstone’.

Images of the new trainers, which were released on Wednesday, show the shoes with white laces, a white tongue, and yellow lace holes.

A mixture of different shades of brown across the toe cap area and fabric on the lower half of the shoes have been added to the design.

The mid-sole is a dark grey colour alongside the shoe’s trademark air bubble being in yellow.

The upper part of the trainer is covered with white mesh.

Unimpressed social media users have been mocking the trainers on Twitter saying that they look “dirty” and look like they’ve spent a weekend in mud and rain at festivals.

Images of the shoes were shared online by Bennetts – a clothing aggregator – on Tuesday who asked for opinions on Nike’s latest release.

They said: “New Nike Air Max 95 OGs available now! Ironstone/Olive Grey Colourway”.

They added a fire emoji and a vomiting emoji below so that followers could choose either to share their thoughts on the design.

The tweet has gained dozens of likes and comments, with more than 120 retweets from bemused social media users.

@A_bugs2021 said: “They look like they’ve done a weekend in Creamfields.”

@Calvindawes_ wrote: “Looks like it’s made out of my mum’s cloth from the sink when it’s dirty.”

@toffeebyrne joked: “Mud. They’ve designed mud.”

@jamestalb added: “If depression was a shoe.”

@56incomingRFC commented: “Getting worse and worse.”

@6startravel1 quipped: “They just been working in Glastonbury for the week?”

And @benjdaviess added: “Look like they’ve done four days at Creamies.”

Bennetts’ poll results were published later, with a resounding 84.3% of more than 3,600 voters reacting with the vomit emoji to the shoes.

A later poll asking if users would wear the shoes returned a result of 76% of respondents saying no.

Originally released in 1995, the Nike Air Max 95 model was designed by Sergio Lozano.

Lozano based the design of the Air Max 95 on the human anatomy with the spine meant to resemble a human spine and the materials used intended to represent skin, ribs, and tendons.

The Air Max 95 was originally imagined for larger runners who required more cushioning whilst exercising.

In the 26 years since its original release though, the Air Max 95 has established itself as one of the most popular shoes of all time, becoming a cult-classic across Europe and Asia especially.