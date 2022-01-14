Pub landlord lists entire 16th century pub on Airbnb for £667-per-night

A PUB landlord has listed his entire 16th century pub on Airbnb for £667-per-night – giving thirsty holidaymakers unlimited use of the bar.

The White Hart Inn, located in Horncastle, Lincolnshire, is available to rent and includes beer taps featuring ales and lagers, as well as various other alcoholic drinks.

The 500-year-old pub, which can sleep up to 14 guests, has all the original features that aspiring publicans and boozers would enjoy.

The main pub area features the original bar, stools, tables and furnishings at the establishment once visited by Victorian poet Alfred Lord Tennyson, writer of Ulysses.

Groups looking to stay at the rental can make use of the six bedrooms and seven bathrooms after enjoying alcohol at their very own pub.

Guests are allowed to stay for up to a week – costing around £4,700 before additional Airbnb costs.

The Airbnb listing, by owner Richard Stockdale, reads: “Don’t miss this unique opportunity to take over an entire pub in the picturesque countryside of the Lincolnshire Wolds.

“All set within the charming village of Tetford described by the Guardian in 2015 as the ‘English countryside at its quintessential best, with rolling hills, babbling brooks and unspoilt farmland’.

“There’s plenty to do, from pulling pints at your own bar, playing pool against your friends or hosting a meal in this charming historical inn.

“Or explore the beautiful surrounding countryside.

“You will have plenty of room for up to fourteen friends or family members with six bedrooms all have an en-suite shower and toilet available.

“There’s also a sofa bed for two more downstairs.”

Previous guests have raved about their stays on Airbnb with several claiming they will be returning.

One former guest, known as Alex, said: “Was really accommodating, photos don’t do it justice, the pub is huge and very quaint. Would recommend for large groups to have a lot of fun.”

Another, known as Ben, said: “I would 100% recommend booking this place, we were a party of 12 young adults and had a fantastic time.

“The pictures don’t do the pub justice, each individual main room of the pub was big enough to accommodate our entire party of 12.

“The bedrooms were all very nice/clean and had their own en-suites.”

A recent visitor, known as David, said: “Stayed here as a group to celebrate turning 40. Highly recommend – it’s a unique venue with a working bar, pool table, table tennis, sound system and amazing log fires.”

And another impressed visitor, known as Sam, said: “Amazing place. Having a whole pub to yourself is as good as it sounds.

“Great cosy pub, pumps all worked well, bedrooms comfy, good kitchen, lovely location.

“Perfect for a big group gathering, we will be back.”

The White Hart Inn has a rating of 4.9 out of five on Airbnb from 29 reviews.