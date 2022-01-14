Pamela Moan shared shocking images from her Christmas Eve crash on the A82 outside Fort William, Scottish Highlands, in an appeal to find the driver.

The 28-year-old claims an oncoming black Volkswagen overtook on a blind spot, forcing her to swerve out of the way to avoid a head-on collision.

Pamela, from Caol, Scottish Highlands, then ended up spinning out of control just moments before another oncoming vehicle crashed into her.

Having flipped and rolled into a field, Pamela’s Ford Kuga was written off, leaving the windscreen completely smashed.

The overtaking Volkswagen then allegedly drove away from the scene, leaving just two witnesses and early years practitioner Pamela at the scene.

Pamela’s insurance is set to cover the costs of the other written-off car involved and part of the sum covering her own car, leaving her to pay the unknown remaining fee.

Shocking images show the aftermath of the crash, where Pamela’s battered vehicle is laying in the middle of a field next to an ambulance.

The car has been smashed all over, the airbags have deployed and the blue lights from the ambulance make for a striking scene.

The mum-of-two has been left in severe pain, cannot work for the foreseeable future and was taken to the Belford Hospital in Fort William on Christmas day.

Unable to identify the registration plate of the overtaking vehicle, Pamela’s insurance premiums are set to spike.

The hapless mum has since taken to Facebook on Wednesday to ask the driver to come forward, writing: “Money to me means nothing as I always get by somehow whatever the problem may be but I am left physically and mentally traumatised.

“I am not fit to work physically because my body has been through so much trauma and will take time to heal.

“I feel constant anxiety and I can’t sleep because of what bad thing may happen next.

“I am a nervous wreck and I am unable to do the basic duties which I took for granted like standing up for more than a few minutes or even do the dishes without suffering in pain.

” I want to try and move forward with my life and focus on recovering but right now without not knowing who it was is halting that.

“I rarely ask for help as I always get by no matter the problem, but this time I am asking anyone who can help me out in any way to trace this driver.

“I would forever be grateful.

“If I don’t find out who you are, I hope you forever feel guilt for what you have done.”

Her post has now gained 120 shares and dozens of comments from people who sympathised with Pamela.

Tricia Landsborough said: “Aw Pamela, this is just absolutely shocking. I hope you’re okay. What an awful thing to go through, I really hope you find who it was.”

Lauren Taylor said: “I don’t know how anyone could drive away from a situation like yours Pam. I’m so thankful you’re still here.

“I hope you can get some justice and someone has Ring camera footage or anything to help.”

Stephanie Mann said: “I’m glad you’re okay. This is awful. How could anybody just drive off?”

Stacey MacGillivray added: “How awful Pamela. I hope you catch whoever is responsible, I don’t know how they can sleep at night.”

Speaking today, Pamela said: “My husband had to help me to take my clothes off as my body ached so badly and I couldn’t bend or move my arms and legs freely enough to remove them.

“I had glass down the inside of my clothes and in my trousers. My body was cut and bruised badly and my knees and legs were cut from the shattered glass from the windscreen.

“I didn’t sleep that night as I was still in shock – I lay awake with it all feeling so surreal.

“On Christmas Day I could barely walk, nor move my head or neck at all.

“I was in severe pain from the back of my head to the bottom of my back as well as my arms and legs feeling heavy and aching from the impact of the air bags deactivating.

“I spent Christmas Day in hospital. The CT scan showed no breaks or bleeding around my neck area which was positive.

“There was minimal contact with police over the first week.

“I phoned but no information could be passed on as the leading officer was on annual leave and no one could take over or give me any answers to my questions.

“I was told by the leading officer that all was done in an appropriate time scale. It took 18 days for CCTV footage to be reviewed from a local garage.

“The driver of another car caught on camera going northbound was contacted but they sounded convincing and said that even though they were in the area they did not overtake.

“The police investigator had said they sounded genuine and that lead is closed.

“I want honesty and someone to admit they did wrong. I would hope that in good faith someone comes forward because we’re all human and we all make mistakes.”