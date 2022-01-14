The Ultimate Guide To Recruiting, Maintaining, And Managing Your Small Business Team

Managing a team is no easy task. Whether you’re a business owner or a manager, you are responsible for the hiring process in some way and have a duty to yourself and your team to choose the right people for the job. Weeding out the wrong candidates as well as identifying hidden potential in candidates is a skill in itself and it’s one that you should continue to hone, as hiring the wrong people can be a significant waste of resources and time for you and everyone around you. We’ve put together our ultimate guide to recruitment, maintaining a team, and managing them to ensure a successful and pleasant work environment for your small business.

The Interview Process

When we think about job interviews, we tend to focus on the stress and anxiety this can give candidates. When really, there is stress on both sides of the table. As the interviewer, you have the responsibility of weeding out the wrong candidates and making the best choice possible. You may even have to make the choice of not hiring anyone from that particular candidate pool at all, but then you have to justify why you’ve chosen this route. When choosing someone for a role, define clearly what you want from them and use questions that will specifically help you to find out how easily they fit into your template.

Don’t forget, you’re not only hiring someone based on their skills either. You want to be certain they’ll get along with the rest of your team and share the same work ethic and desire to adapt to your team. Hiring the most talented, genius individual is worthless if they’re going to come in and upset the rest of your team due to a severe lack of social skills, so choose wisely.

Should You Choose Those With Potential Or Skills?

You may also find that the people you choose to hire actually don’t have all of the right skills they need for this role, or a much less developed skillset that needs serious improvement. However, they may also have a tenacity and dedication to learning and giving their best effort that you’ve not seen in years. This dedication and potential may show that this candidate is a worthy investment of your time and money and can match the role with a bit of training and guidance. Training them and helping to hone their skills, especially if they’ve shown that desire to prove themselves may be the better choice than selecting an already skilled, yet uninterested candidate who has shown negative traits such as career hopping and a lack of effort.

Helping Your New Hires Fit In

While your new hire may be an outgoing, friendly, and generally lovely person, each business has a different work dynamic, different hierarchies, and different social structures. Guiding them through these intricacies of your work place is very important. Your office may be incredibly laid back and welcoming, but that doesn’t mean that everyone can fit in without a bit of help. Remember, starting a new role can be very nerve wracking, and it’s not just the job itself that can be daunting. Meeting so many new people, many of which have already formed bonds and strong working relationships, can be intimidating to say the least.

Keep touching base with your new recruit and don’t leave them to drown in the deep end—you don’t want their first week to be a miserable one full of awkward encounters and unnecessary mistakes. Consider assigning them a mentor to steer them in the right direction through their first few weeks. This will also help them to make a healthy connection, so it might also be a good idea to ensure this mentor will be someone they’ll need to work with closely in the future.

Reskilling Employees

When it comes to the rest of your team, it’s incredibly beneficial for you and them to not let them stagnate. This is a very common concern among workplaces, and while you may prefer to have a team that stay with you for decades without needing to change things up or experience new things, it would be selfish to expect that of anyone. Of course, some people have stayed and will stay in their roles for their entire working lives and that’s okay, but for those that want to keep progressing their career, or learn new skills, you can find ways for this to benefit your team too. Consider learning more about how you can improve, with this article on internal mobility by Randstad Risesmart, who are experts in guiding businesses towards reskilling and engaging with their employees.

Reskilling your current employees and helping them to move to different areas within your team is beneficial in many ways. First off, their morale will be boosted, knowing there are further opportunities within the business, and that they have access to these, even if they lack certain skills. You’ll also reduce the time it takes to find good candidates for the more complex roles, and you can invest in the right people for the job. You’ll already know these team members and won’t have to worry about them fitting in. All you need to focus on is reskilling them and putting them through the internal recruitment process to see if they’re ready for this new role.

Knowing Which Roles To Outsource

As a smaller team, you may find that this internal recruitment and reskilling can be a lifesaving tactic. However, there are some roles that just don’t work internally as a small business. Marketing for example, tends to benefit from having a fairly large team, and this could dwarf every other team in your business if you chose to recruit a fully functional, in-house marketing department.

Not only would this be too big in relation to the rest of your business, but it would also be very costly. Instead, this is where outsourcing comes in handy. Find quality, affordable services from marketing to IT support, to trim down on unnecessary salaries and roles within your business model, and benefit from some expert services to bolster your business. You’re better off with paying premium rates for this outsourced talent than hiring a skeleton crew to do a cheaper, less impressive job.

Boosting Morale

It’s important, as a business owner and leader, to keep morale high amongst your team. A workforce with low morale will be less efficient and have much less inspiration to complete their assigned work to the best of their abilities, let alone go above and beyond for your business. It’s wrong to think that just paying your team should be enough to keep them happy and working for you. While it’s nice that you’ll be paying them a competitive salary, your workforce are not drones and can be affected by negativity and stress just like anyone.

No amount of money in the world would be able to change that, unless it’s an amount that allows them to quit working for good, of course. Instead, to avoid them jumping ship and finding a role with one of your competitors, you should do everything you can to keep them happy with little incentives, such as bonuses, recognition, gifts, and company events. Not only that, but you should strongly consider ways to make their work time flexible, such as allowing them to bank overtime as time off and have a choice of when they start and finish work, within reason.