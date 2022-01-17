How Body Measurement Technology Makes A Change in E-Commerce Sales?

Introduction:

How happy and satisfied are we with the fittings and size of our purchase on the internet? The retail stores have shifted to online orders that led to e-commerce. The larger return rate is from the retail industry.

The only compensation to this trendy online issue is the technological measurement of the body. This technology emerging in the retail market is directly on the consumers who purchase clothes online.

According to statistics, the return rate of clothes purchased online has increased to 40%. In this article, we will discuss how body measurement technology can make changes in e-commerce sales and how to reduce returns in e-commerce.

Technology with body measurements:

According to research, 30% of body scanning and online orders should reduce their return of sales percentage. It just takes a few moments to scan our body measurements if you have a smartphone. You don’t need any software for that.

Through this step, the companies will receive a smoother output. It becomes hard for a customer to stick to one specific size when all the online shopping platforms have different size structures in the market.

Clicking one specific size without checking becomes difficult. Retailers tend to leverage the body measurement data to make better-fitting clothes.

The return rate of products may reduce because of the camera-based solutions that help to improve the accuracy. The costs will be reduced if the return rates are reduced.

The carbon emissions will also decrease if fewer items are shipped. You can measure your body with just a few pictures to determine the exact body measurement. This is one big advantage of measuring your body by using your smartphone to determine the exact fittings of any sort of clothing.

The full 2D body scan will measure the length and breadth of each part of your body and give you sizing accuracy by using that picture. Several apps will help you follow this trend as it advances technology for retailers online.

What is helpful?

All the online shopping platforms provide size charts to determine their body measurements to choose the right fitting clothes. Still, most customers do not use body measurement technology and charts before purchasing the items.

A few e-commerce retailers apply data-driven personalization software that is directly integrated on their shopping platform to provide size charts for the customers, even the people who are window shopping. These platforms will provide you with a survey with a few questions to give you an accurate size chart according to the online algorithm.

Conclusion:

With that, we have concluded the article. You can find several solutions, and it is quite evident that the retail industry is ready to make changes in its algorithm and how customers shop.

With the help of technology, the accuracy of body measurement and design can improve and bring in a whole new trend for retailers. Solving the issue of return rate can also bring in a recent economic change for online brands.