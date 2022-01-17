Scotland’s largest dental group acquires Ayr practice

Owners identified Clyde Munro as desired purchasers

A LONG-RUNNING dental practice is to continue to shine after its owners secured a takeover by Scotland’s largest dental group.

Alloway Place Dental Practice in Ayr has become the latest acquisition by Clyde Munro Dental Group

– cementing a positive future for the predominantly NHS practice and its team of 20.

Founded in the 1950s and acquired by husband and wife team James and Jennifer McCall in

2013, the practice serves almost 10,000 patients, many of whom are the third and even fourth generation to use its services.

The couple, who live in Ayr, identified and approached Clyde Munro as their preferred purchasers after receiving recommendations from within the industry and on the basis of its reputation for encouraging autonomy and individuality within its practices.

Jennifer, 45, is originally from Stevenston, North Ayrshire and has worked at the practice since 2012. James, 47 and from Helensburgh started as an associate in 2010. Both will stay on as associates and have committed to their respective patients for the long-term.

Jennifer, said: “We became dentists because of our love of looking after the community and providing treatments that improve health and happiness.

“Running a practice is greatly challenging as the amount of regulation has grown, even prior to the pandemic.

“We’d been given recommendations and carried out lots of research. It’s clear to us that Clyde Munro will give us that centralised support to free us up to put our time and energy fully into treating our patients.

“In terms of an experience, visitors to us will see no dramatic changes – and will still be treated in the same way and by the same familiar faces.”

Earlier this year, Clyde Munro became the first group to exceed 50 practices across Scotland – a major milestone for dentistry in Scotland.

With strong backing from Investec and Synova, the group set out from day one to work solely north of the border, with a vision to become the nation’s family dentist while retaining the identity of its individual surgeries.

It is also leading the way in terms of environmental and social governance (ESG), launching initiatives to recycle dental waste, invest in electric “pool cars”, establish six trailblazing “eco practices” as well as making the patient journey more digital, reducing paper waste.

Its Scotland-focused message has resonated with dentists like James and Jennifer who have developed strong ties to patients and the surrounding area.

The Glasgow-headquartered group already has a strong presence in the area, as it already operates Sandgate Dentistry in Ayr, as well as Art of Dentistry in nearby Prestwick.

Kirsty Dace, Chief Development Officer with Clyde Munro, is responsible for the acquisitions which drive the group’s growth.

She said: “To be singled out and approached on the strength of our reputation is fantastic news and reaffirms that what we are doing is working and that the word is spreading.

“Alloway Place is a first-rate community practice that has looked after generations of patients. James and Jennifer should be proud of everything that they have been able to achieve as owners.

“We’ll be seeking to keep everything that makes it brilliant, including its staff, and bring further support, services and investment down the line.”

Clyde Munro was founded by Jim Hall in 2015 with the acquisition of seven practices. Since then, it has enjoyed rapid growth and now comprises 53 practices across Scotland, with more than 400,000 patients and 400 staff.

A significant number of new practices are set to join Clyde Munro over the coming year.

As well as a presence in all of Scotland’s cities, it owns practices from Orkney and the Highlands to the Scottish Borders.