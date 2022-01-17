Scots university awarded $5 million grant to help tackle deadly disease

A SCOTS university has been awarded a $5 million research grant by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to help tackle deadly disease.

The University of Dundee is set to receive the funding over the next three years to research some of the world’s deadliest diseases.

Experts at the University’s Drug Discovery Unit (DDU) intend to use the finance to support the Structure-guided Drug Discovery Coalition (SDDC).

The consortium is working to identify lead compounds which can be used to develop advanced drug discovery programmes against malaria and tuberculosis.

There is an urgent need to find new drugs that tackle infectious diseases such as these, driving the work of the research coalition.

The collaboration involves researchers from University of Washington in Seattle, Seattle Children’s Research Institute, University of Chicago, and the Center of Medicinal Chemistry at the University of Campinas (CQMED-UNICAMP) in São Paulo, Brazil.

Professor Ian Gilbert, Head of Chemistry within the DDU, said: “Malaria and tuberculosis kill hundreds of thousands of people every year and continue to affect tens of millions more, mainly in low- and middle-income countries.

“In this project we aim to develop potential lead compounds. Our starting points are high-quality drug targets, typically enzymes, which we can link to a compound that kills the malaria parasite or the TB bacterium.

“We use information such as the three-dimensional structures of these enzymes to design potential drugs.”

The groups from the University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Research Institute, led by Professors Wes Van Voorhis and Peter Myler, the University of Chicago, led by Professor Andrzej Joachimiak, and from CQMED-UNICAMP, led by Rafael Couñago, bring extensive experience in protein production, structural biology and assay development.

Key for the success of the SDDC projects, they generate high resolution X-ray, which will use the Advanced Photon Source, a Department of Energy Office of Science user facility at Argonne National Laboratory, and CryoEM structures showing how lead molecules bind to proteins.

Dr Beatriz Baragaña, who leads the malaria portfolio within the DDU, added, “We are really pleased to receive funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on this important area of research. It is also great to be working alongside colleagues at the University of Washington, University of Chicago and UNICAMP to tackle these devastating diseases.”

According to the World Health Organisation, malaria caused an estimated 229 million clinical cases in 2019, with over 400,000 deaths.

The majority of the deaths are amongst children and infants in sub-Saharan Africa.

Similarly, about 10 million people worldwide had clinical tuberculosis, with approximately 1.5 million deaths.

New medicines are urgently required for these two infectious diseases to overcome resistance to existing treatments.