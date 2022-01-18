Amateur skier on first ever ski trip finds himself on black run by mistake

AN AMATEUR skier found himself in trouble while on his first ever ski trip abroad – after ending up on a black run by mistake.

Husnain Asif, from Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, was on holiday when he decided to go for a ski at the resort he was staying at in the Swiss Alps yesterday.

However, the 23-year-old influencer soon got into bother after exploring around the top of the mountain.

Video shows Husnain panning around his camera and explaining that he has found himself in a spot of trouble on his first ever ski trip.

He said: “I’m currently in the black zone which means if you don’t know how to ski you die.

“So this is how I have to go down and everyone’s looking at me like I’m some sort of s*****c.”

The gravity of the situation then sets in as he tries to navigate safely down the hill – mainly while sliding down the mountain on his side.

Husnain then looks up towards people on a ski lift, saying: “What are you judging me for?

“I’m a beginner.”

The clip then shows Husnain beginning to attempt to ski but going sideways before crashing down into the snow.

As the video comes to an end, the sun is beginning to set and Husnain is being helped by mountain rescue.

Husnain posted the clip onto TikTok yesterday, captioned: “I made it.”

The video has already racked up over 1.2 million views and over 160,000 likes.

Over 1,800 viewers left comments on the clip after being concerned for Husnain.

Alongside several worried face emojis, one viewer said: “No helmet…beginner with no helmet…beginners on a black slope with no helmet.”

Another said: “Bro is just doing side missions at this point.”

One TikTok user wrote: “Did this once and ended up tumbling down that mountain without a helmet. I don;t know how I walked out alive.”

Another commented: “Ski sports are a truly humbling experience.”

While one social media user added: “This scares me. My husband’s medical school friend passed away on a skiing trip.”

Many viewers were baffled by a TikTok message across the bottom of the video, stating: “The actions in his video are performed by a professional”.

The United Kingdom ranks fourth when it comes to European nationalities who enjoy a trip to the slopes behind Germany, France and Italy.

Black slopes are considered to be the expert slopes reserved for those with a lot of skiing experience.

They are the steepest and most difficult slopes in resorts and it is advised that nobody with less than a year of skiing experience tries to face them.