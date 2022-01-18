Calls for covid restrictions on hospitality businesses to be lifted

Ahead of tomorrow’s announcement by Nichola sturgeon, UKHospitality Scotland, a trade body is calling for business restrictions to be lifted by January 24 at the latest.

Covid restrictions on hospitality businesses over Christmas and Hogmanay caused a collective loss of more than £1bn according to UKHospitality Scotland.

Today restrictions on outdoor events are being removed and businesses operating table service only want restrictions on indoor events lifted too, along with calls for nightclubs to be reopened.

As well as an end to hospitality industry restrictions UKHospitality Scotland is calling on the Scottish Government to begin encouraging a return to the workplace.

Hospitality venues in cities continue to suffer without the custom provided by city workers.

Hospitality is the third largest private sector employer in the UK representing 10% of UK employment 6% of businesses and 5% of GDP.

UKHospitality Scotland executive director Leon Thompson said: “A lot hinges on what the First Minister says tomorrow.

“Our businesses need to know that the Scottish Government is supporting them as they attempt to begin recovery from the financial impact of two years of closure and restrictions.”

UKHospitality operates around 85,000 venues in a sector that employed 3.2m people prior to Covid-19.

Commenting on the delay in promised emergency support funds reaching hospitality businesses Thompson went on to say: “It is regrettable that businesses are still waiting to receive the financial support promised by the Scottish Government before Christmas.

“While that money will fall way short of compensating for their incredible losses, it can nevertheless help with immediate cash flow issues.”