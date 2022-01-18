Introduction to Open banking API specification

Open Banking API specification is an API Initiative that aims to define an Open API Specification for banks. This is truly an important piece of work because with more and more markets embracing the open banking model, due to legal and many other reasons, definitions and correct specifications are super important. In this article, we are going to introduce everything related to API technology in open banking and the specifications around it.

First – Open Banking APIs and their general value

What are Open Banking APIs? They are Application Programming Interfaces that enable people, companies, and devices to access banking services in a safe, secure, and consistent way over the Internet.

How does open banking impact our life? Open banking APIs enable Open Banking applications. Open Banking applications allow users to manage their finances better, increase their financial education and make smarter choices as well as allowing to manage their funds safer. Open banking will also improve the availability of data from banks and other financial institutions which will impact research in economics, for example.

As you can clearly see, it has a strong impact on the world we live in and that impact just keeps on growing. Thus, in order to maximize the value we get from it, specifications have to be outlined.

Specifications of Open Banking

Open data specifications revolve around the definitions and the items, relevant to the whole sphere of open banking, in general. For example, version 2.4.0 of Open Banking data specifications accounts for six different items:

ATM Locator Branch Locator Current Personal Accounts Current Business Accounts SME Commercial Credit Cards SME Loans

These are the areas that most of us know of and can really benefit from if open banking is implemented in the right way. For example, if your money management app can show you all kinds of ATMs, you can easily find spots to take cash, even when you’re abroad. In addition, thanks to open banking API specs, you can now get the best deal on your loan by comparing offers or managing your spending throughout multiple accounts, etc.

Why is API technology so important in banking?

What Open Banking is all about? Implementing Open Banking can enhance customer satisfaction, increase competitive advantage and market share for the banks. Open banking APIs will allow third-party Open Banking apps to use bank data in a secure way.

Open banking APIs are only a part of the whole picture, albeit an important one. They enable seamless access to the financial information that is going to be stored in Open Banking Data specifications.

As you may know, Open Banking APIs are targeted at both customers and developers or programmers. Although all Open Banking API information is written, of course, in the form of code, it should follow the basic legislative and other practical guidelines in order to work not just in theory, but in the real world as well. Open Banking APIs are generally user-oriented and meant to help Open Banking apps connect to banks without forcing the service provider to create a new application from scratch. That’s super helpful if you’re a small developer and want your service to hit the ground running. Instead of being bogged down with integration and service development, you can focus on core functionality and data security whilst gaining access through a designated API. Thus, open banking API specifications allow for seamless integration with banks and the information that they have, for the benefit of the user.