Scottish firm extends support for health charity partners

Partners at DM Hall, one of the largest independent firms of chartered surveyors in Scotland, have decided to extend their funding support for two Scottish charities by a further year.

The charities receiving the support are Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland (CHSS) and the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH).

The firm’s charity partners originally had an agreement put in place in January 2019 that was concluded in December 2020 due to Covid-19.

But it was the impact of Covid-19 on the charity sector, specifically in terms of cash and employees, that lead DM Hall partners to pledge their continued support for another year.

John McHugh managing partner of DM Hall said: “In the past twelve months, our colleagues have continued to fundraise by organising donations via collection cans, supporting colleagues and taking part in charity events.”

“Our marketing manager, Caroline Wayte, raised over £1200 ‘Walking the Flames’ for CHSS and we are reliably informed it was not as painful as it sounds.”

CHSS supports people and their families affected by chest heart and stroke conditions take back their lives and regain confidence and independence.

Hayley Simpson, community events and corporate fundraising manager at CHSS said: “Our services are there for people and their families when they need us most; providing the practical support, advice, and tools they need to rebuild their lives and live life to the full.

“With support from DM Hall we will be able to reach even more people and help them to do more than survive.”

SAMH currently operates over 60 services in communities across Scotland providing mental health and social care support, addictions and employment services among others.

Emma Gray, corporate partnership fundraiser for SAMH said: “It’s really encouraging that staff voted to make mental health their cause

“We’re looking forward to working collaboratively on both improving awareness and also raising vital funds for Scotland’s mental health.”