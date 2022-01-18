Survey work to start at South Queensferry development

AN EIGHT-WEEK archaeological survey will start in early February at the site of a major new South Queensferry development.

As a condition of the approval of the development – which has been named Queensferry Heights – CALA must ensure a satisfactory completion of the survey.

This includes the stripping of topsoil by heavy machinery, with work led by Edinburgh-based Headland Archaeology, to ensure any historically significant items are recorded and removed from site.

Given the location’s popularity, not least with local dog-walkers, CALA has fenced off the entire site and is engaging with direct neighbours, elected officials and the Queensferry and District Community Council (QDCC) to ensure the community is made well aware.

Derek Lawson, Strategic Land Director with CALA Homes (East), said: “The local community has been highly engaged throughout the planning process. It is of great importance to us that this continues throughout the life of the development.

“This survey is a standard process and one of a number of conditions that we must meet. We’re hoping to formally start developing Queensferry Heights in early April 2022 and will continue to liaise with the community and neighbours.”

CALA formally received planning permission for Queensferry Heights in mid-November 2021. This followed the conclusion of a legal agreement confirming financial contributions totalling more than £2.2 million to be paid by CALA to City of Edinburgh Council towards education, transport and healthcare.

In addition, CALA will upgrade Bo’ness Road as well as improving footpath connectivity.

The development will benefit from exceptional views out to the Forth and its bridges. A broad mix of private homes includes 57 apartments, alongside three, four and five bedroom properties, boosting supply for a wide segment of the market.

In total, Queensferry Heights, which is located on prime land made available from the completion of the Queensferry Crossing, will see the creation of 176 homes, including 44 affordable homes, 39 of which will be delivered by Manor Estates Housing Association.